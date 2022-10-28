Read full article on original website
WSET
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
pcpatriot.com
Supervisors okay $100,000 for Calfee School project
Calfee Community and Cultural Center can move forward with its application for a $1 million federal grant after the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors on Monday pledged $100,000 in local matching money. Monday’s meeting of the board was the last for Massie District Supervisor Andy McCready. And the old county...
cardinalnews.org
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County plans to turn Old Middle School into housing departments
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After sitting untouched for years, the Old Pulaski Middle School is going to get some new life. According to county officials, the plan is to turn the building into a housing development. “Through a developer, we are re-purposing the school into market-rate apartments,” said Jonathan...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Ridge Commons development project in Roanoke Co. has been awarded $15 million in 2022 Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to allow for affordability and efficiency in the process to result in more cost-conscience residential opportunities for Virginians. The Governor’s Office announced a total...
WDBJ7.com
I-81 clear after traffic delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
SCOTT DREYER: Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Comes To Town Spearheading “Rescue Roanoke”
Virginia’s fiery Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), who immigrated to the US from Jamaica with her family as a child, is coming to Roanoke on Saturday, October 29. Sears, the first black woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Virginia, is billing her visit as “Rescue Roanoke” and part of the enthusiastic push before the […]
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
wfirnews.com
Independent candidates for Roanoke City Council make their case
Among the 11 candidates running for the four open seats on Roanoke City Council in next Tuesday’s election are three campaigning as independents. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more in this “Longer Listen” segment:
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County cleared
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say as of 5:35 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route...
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
wfxrtv.com
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
