Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Russell Thomas Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Don Carlo’
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) Verdi’s “Don Carlo” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for nine performances in the four-act Italian version. The opera, which is set to be performed between Nov. 3 and Dec. 3, 2022 will star Russell Thomas in the title role. Interestingly, Thomas will sing “Don Carlo” at the Met for the first time, 17 years after his Met debut in the same work, then in the role of the Royal Herald.
operawire.com
Budapest Opera to Present The Ring Cycle
The Budapest Opera House is set to present the Ring cycle after 15 years. The tetralogy will be presented for four weeks in November 2022 in a production staged by Géza M. Tóth. Balázs Kocsár will conduct a cast that includes Hungarian soloist István Kovácsházi, Szilvia Rálik, Eszter Sümegi, Zoltán Nyári, Tünde Szabóki, Mihály Kálmándy, Béla Perencz and Krisztián Cser.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Peter Grimes
Nicole Car & Allan Clayton Deliver Incredible Turns in Ever-Timely Britten Masterwork. (Credit: Richard Termine / Met Opera) (This review is for the performance on Oct. 26, 2022) The last time the Met Opera presented “Peter Grimes” was in 2008. The world has certainly changed quite a bit in that...
operawire.com
Renée Fleming & Bryn Terfel Join Richard Tucker Gala
The Richard Tucker Music Foundation has announced two additional performers for its Richard Tucker Gala on Nov. 13. The foundation said that American soprano Renée Fleming and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will join the evening at the new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. The performance by Terfel will...
operawire.com
Dara Savinova Joins Svanholm Artists Management
Mezzo-soprano Dara Savinova has joined the roster of Svanholm Artists Management. The mezzo is a former member of the International Opera Studio at Opernhaus Zürich and of the Salzburger Festspiele’s Young Artist Project and is a rising star. The Estonian mezzo-soprano is set to return to the Royal...
operawire.com
National Philharmonic to Present Belioz’s Requiem
The National Philharmonic is set to present the National Philharmonic Chorale in Louis-Hector Berlioz’s Requiem. The program will celebrate conductor Stan Engebretson’s storied tenure as Artistic Director of the Chorale. The concert will be held on Nov. 12 at Strathmore. In a statement, Engebretson said, “I am thrilled...
operawire.com
Teatro alla Scala Announces Cast Change for ‘Fedora’
The Teatro alla Scala has announced a cast change for “Fedora.”. The company said that due to illness Sonya Yoncheva will not sing the performance on Oct. 30. As a result, Chiara Isotton will take over the title role. Isotton has performed at the Teatro alla Scala in a...
operawire.com
Saint Tikhon Choir to World Premiere Benedict Sheehan’s ‘Vespers’
The Saint Tikhon Coir will world premiere Benedict Sheehan’s “Vespers” on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York. Soloists for the performance include Glenn Miller, Timothy Parsons, Fotina Naumenko, Enrico Lagasca, Michael Hawes, Zackery Morris, and Tynan Davis. Following the...
operawire.com
Zubin Mehta Pays Tribute to Murdered Conductor Yuri Kerpatenko
Zubin Mehta honored conductor Yuri Kerpatenko at a concert at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. At the beginning of the concert in late October 2022, Mehta asked the audience to stand up for one minute in silence in honor of the conductor who was murdered by the Russian army. Mehta said Kerpatenko’s actions to refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupants were “heroic” and said the murder of his colleague was “horrible” and “unacceptable.”
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera 2022 Review: Dialogues of the Carmelites
Heidi Stober Delivers in Performance Full of Comfort & Confidence. Remarkable. Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites” opened at the San Francisco Opera War Memorial Opera House for the first time since the 1980s. We were strangers as the curtain rose, far away in time and belief, conviction, and the Reign of Terror after the French Revolution.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Another Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company said that Serena Sáenz will sing the role of Zerbinetta, replacing Caroline Wettergreen on Nov. 9, 11, 14, and 17. Sáenz is set to join a cast that includes Eric Cutler, Camilla Nylund, and Michael Arivony. Thomas Guggeis conducts the production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf.
operawire.com
Obituary: Composer & Conductor Thomas Sleeper Dies at 66
American composer and conductor Thomas Sleep (1956-2022) passed away on Oct. 15. Sleeper’s passing was due to complications with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) which he was diagnosed with in 2019. The accomplished musician produced a large body of works. His most notable works include the “One Water” film...
Comments / 0