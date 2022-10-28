ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury

Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday

Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance

Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury

Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury

Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports

Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday

Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Lions' Brock Wright: Will not return

Wight is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Dolphins. Wright recorded one catch for six yards before having to exit the game. It's bad news for the 23-year-old, who is coming off a career-best effort last Sunday against the Cowboys. Rookie tight end James Mitchell will now potentially see extra opportunity behind T.J. Hockenson for the remainder of the game.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss

Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8

Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8

Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Scores, records 77 yards

Lamb recorded five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Lamb narrowly beat out Dalton Schultz to lead Dallas in receiving yards, and he now has 13 targets combined in the two games since Dak Prescott has returned. Lamb's performance was highlighted by receptions of 22 and 21 yards -- the latter of which went for his third touchdown of the season. He has still yet to surpass the century mark in a game this season, but Lamb has at least 70 yards in five of eight contests.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Not playing in London

Agnew (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London. Agnew wasn't able to manage anything more than limited participation in practice this week due to his injury, so he'll end up being sidelined for the second game in a row. While Agnew was out for the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Giants, Tim Jones stepped in as Jacksonville's No. 4 receiver but played just eight snaps on offense.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday

Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: To have MRI on ankle

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster

Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss

Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A

Ellis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis appeared in only two games for the Orioles before he required season-ending shoulder surgery in early May, and he won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. It's unclear if he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports

Giants' Ben Bredeson: Lands on IR with knee injury

The Giants placed Bredeson (knee) on their injured reserve list Saturday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Bredeson will now be forced to miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered Week 7 at Jacksonville. Rookie third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu will likely step in as the Giants' starting left guard until Bredeson is ready to play again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Back in the mix Sunday

Moss is active for Sunday night's game against the Packers. Moss was inactive for the Bills' Week 6 win over Kansas City, but he'll be in uniform versus Green Bay, along with fellow running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Taiwan Jones. In that context, Moss isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option given that he's logged limited touches in the last two contests he's suited up for.

