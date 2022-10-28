Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
⍺ DeFi Alpha: Getting Started with NFTs on Cardano
Yields: Up to 22% APY on Stablecoins, 12-21% on ETH and BTC. DeFi Alpha is a weekly newsletter published for our premium subscribers every Friday, contributed by Defiant Advisor and DeFi investor at 4RC, DeFi Dad, and our Degen in Chief yyctrader. It aims to educate traders, investors, and newcomers about investment opportunities in decentralized finance, as well as provide primers and guides about its emerging platforms.
thedefiant.io
SBF’s Industry Standards Would Be Onerous for DeFi
Sam Bankman-Fried’s proposal to set crypto industry standards undermines DeFi’s entrepreneurial spirit and presents an existential threat to the space’s leading DeFi teams and platforms. On October 19, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange juggernaut FTX, delivered one of the most provocative and controversial documents to...
thedefiant.io
SBF Defends Regulation Proposals in Two-Hour Debate
Regulation is coming, and before it does, the crypto industry must know what it’s willing to sacrifice, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) argued in a live debate with ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees Friday. Last week, SBF became crypto’s villain du jour after proposing a set of voluntary standards the...
thedefiant.io
Crypto Markets Look To Finish Strong After Sideways October
After trading sideways through much of October, crypto markets had their best week since August with the top three digital assets leading the way — Bitcoin is up 8.9%, Ether is up 22.1%, and Binance’s BNB is up 12.5% in the past week, according to The Defiant Terminal.
Comments / 0