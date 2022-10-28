A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.

