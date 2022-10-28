ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Raft River, Castleford grab playoff-opening wins

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Trojans won their 1A DI play-in game Saturday to advance to the 1A DI quarterfinals. The Trojans will play two-seed Grace at Holt Arena this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. 1A DII PLAYOFFS. Castleford 56, Clark Fork 0. The Wolves will travel to...
MALTA, ID
Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship

AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. (1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.
AMMON, ID
Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Halloween weekend, and that means there are a lot activities happening around the Magic Valley. Jump time Idaho hosted their annual Halloween carnival today. The event featured numerous booths, pumpkin painting, and of course lots of costumes from both kids and workers, and discounts were available for those who did wear costumes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Terry, Kenneth Earl

EDEN—Kenneth Earl Terry, 82, of Eden, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
EDEN, ID
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween spending is expected to hit a record high this year. According to experts, Americans are expected spend $10.6 billion, with everything from costumes to candy costing more. Here in Twin Falls there were many Halloween festivities happening this weekend leading up to the big day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday featured the annual trunk-or-treat on Main Street in Twin Falls. The event featured local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages, aiming to provide a safer option compared to door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween. Representatives from these businesses were happy...
TWIN FALLS, ID
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 25

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having food readily available during an emergency is no doubt important but being able to cook that food is also important. Emergency management officials recommend having a Steno Warmer, camp stove, or portable barbecue to prepare the food. It’s important to remember that items meant for the outdoors are only used for the outdoors, and that an adult is present at all times when using the equipment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze is closed after a fire broke out Friday evening. The fire drew the Albion, Burley, Declo and Heyburn Fire Departments to the scene, or approximately 25 firefighters in total. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of...
BURLEY, ID
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you. Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.
JEROME, ID
Hagerman seeks to pass Special Revenue Bond in upcoming election

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the ballot next week is a Special Revenue Bond in the City of Hagerman. Mayor Alan Jay says the City of Hagerman only has one source of water in the town, which is a spring. Two months of the year, there isn’t enough water for the city so they have to pull from a well. If something were to happen to the well, they would have no water in the entire city.
HAGERMAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite

A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home Dairy Farmer is offering up a different buying option when it comes to your dairy products. Every Monday, Todd Vandervorst, from Provider Farms, brings raw milk products, goat milk, yogurt, cheese and more to different communities throughout the Magic Valley, including Glenn’s Ferry, Jerome, Twin Falls and Burley.
TWIN FALLS, ID

