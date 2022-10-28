ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

JaxPort receives $23.5 million federal grant for conversion investments

The Jacksonville Port Authority announced Oct. 31 it received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Coxe joins Rogers Towers

Rogers Towers added Matson Coxe as a senior attorney and litigator in the Jacksonville office. He practices in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate court levels. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and defending serious personal injury claims, including wrongful death. Coxe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy