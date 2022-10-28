Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
Are National Declines In Church Attendance Hitting Traverse City?
For decades, the Sunday morning routine for the majority of Americans was structured around a visit to church. In recent years, though, shifting demographic trends, a general decline in religious affiliation, and a global pandemic have all brought about big changes in church attendance nationwide. The Ticker reached out to a dozen area churches to find out whether these trends are impacting northern Michigan – and if so, what the long-term reverberations could be for local religious communities.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Expanding in Traverse City, Bringing Almost 100 Jobs
Traverse City Whiskey Co. LLC, a Traverse City-based distiller of bourbon and whiskey and producer of premium cocktail cherry garnishes, is expanding in Traverse City with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. This expansion is supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, and is expected to generate...
The Dead Ends on Spruce in Traverse City Taking Halloween Decorating to a Different Level
A house on Spruce Street in Traverse City called The Dead Ends on Spruce is taking decorating for Halloween to a different level. Vicky Card, a critical care nurse at Munson, owns the house and has always loved Halloween. In 2017, she hit what she considers the lotto, a Craig...
Step Back in Time Owning This $18M Boyne City Century Old Homestead
There's history and then there's HISTORY. Randall's Point on Walloon Lake is pure Michigan history. From the moment the property was purchased until today, the century-old homestead in Boyne City has been a family treasure and it's now on the market. The legendary homestead with a distinct peninsula sits on...
Drone Sights and Sounds: Halloween Nostalgia in Traverse City
In today’s sights and sounds, drone edition, videographer Josh Monroe takes us through the suburbs of Traverse City to bring back nostalgia before Halloween weekend.
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener
BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
UpNorthLive.com
Horse rescued after falling into well pit
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A horse was rescued safely after falling into a well pit on Thursday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The horse was lifted out of the well pit "with the assistance of the Manistee County Road Commission, a Conservation Officer, and several civilians," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
traverseticker.com
Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash
A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit
A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event
Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
