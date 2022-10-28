ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans After Another Horrendous Loss

Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win

Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an...
Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets

Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are a couple certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets. The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did...

