ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville

Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can make a difference in the lives of the homeless by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community. The Shoeboxes of Love project...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – The Riverfront

An interesting facet of working at City Hall is the abundance of historic records. Many of the City’s documents have been converted from their original paper copies to a digital format. While in most ways, this provides for easier storage, it also makes “stumbling” across an intriguing record more unlikely.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023

Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JaxPort receives $23.5 million federal grant for conversion investments

The Jacksonville Port Authority announced Oct. 31 it received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals

Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ponte Vedra Beach house sells for $8.6 million

A Ponte Vedra Beach oceanfront house at 405 Ponte Vedra Blvd. sold Oct. 20 for $8.6 million. Nickolas Stam and Alixe Stamatogiannakis, of 2700 Ocean Drive S. in Jacksonville Beach sold the property to John and Meghan Starling of 326 Ponte Vedra Blvd. of Ponte Vedra Beach. The 2,646-square-foot house...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville leaders condemn antisemitic displays

"There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida." Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism and local leaders are expressing their outrage. “The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Coxe joins Rogers Towers

Rogers Towers added Matson Coxe as a senior attorney and litigator in the Jacksonville office. He practices in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate court levels. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and defending serious personal injury claims, including wrongful death. Coxe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy