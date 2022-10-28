Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida
The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville
Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
News4Jax.com
Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can make a difference in the lives of the homeless by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community. The Shoeboxes of Love project...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – The Riverfront
An interesting facet of working at City Hall is the abundance of historic records. Many of the City’s documents have been converted from their original paper copies to a digital format. While in most ways, this provides for easier storage, it also makes “stumbling” across an intriguing record more unlikely.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023
Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JaxPort receives $23.5 million federal grant for conversion investments
The Jacksonville Port Authority announced Oct. 31 it received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused...
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Eater
10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals
Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ponte Vedra Beach house sells for $8.6 million
A Ponte Vedra Beach oceanfront house at 405 Ponte Vedra Blvd. sold Oct. 20 for $8.6 million. Nickolas Stam and Alixe Stamatogiannakis, of 2700 Ocean Drive S. in Jacksonville Beach sold the property to John and Meghan Starling of 326 Ponte Vedra Blvd. of Ponte Vedra Beach. The 2,646-square-foot house...
Tenants allowed back on previously condemned property, but still facing power issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families at an apartment complex in the Love Grove neighborhood are plagued with sewage problems. Residents at Blanchard Apartments have been put through a roller coaster of emotions this week. First, they were told their homes were a public health hazard and they needed to get out of their homes in three days.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville leaders condemn antisemitic displays
"There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida." Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism and local leaders are expressing their outrage. “The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing....
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Coxe joins Rogers Towers
Rogers Towers added Matson Coxe as a senior attorney and litigator in the Jacksonville office. He practices in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate court levels. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and defending serious personal injury claims, including wrongful death. Coxe...
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
