wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza to be held at Cairo Junior/Senior High School
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Salvation Army extends Angel Tree registration
PADUCAH — For many families in western Kentucky, this year’s Christmas season is posing a significant challenge due to rising prices. The Salvation Army of Paducah had been planning to end its Angel Tree registration on Friday, Oct. 28. But seeing the need that is out there, it decided to extend it until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
wpsdlocal6.com
Halloween car show gives back to local nonprofit
BENTON, KY — The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show in Benton is a win-win situation: attendees can celebrate the Halloween holiday and contribute to a good cause. Witches, minions and car enthusiasts all came together for a good cause. The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show is back...
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Veterans, active duty military, spouses invited to 23rd annual Veterans Program luncheon
KUTTAWA, KY — "Always remember to never forget." That's the motto of local non-profit, The Veterans' Program. The Veterans' Program works to honor, thank, and recognize veterans and active duty military personnel by teaching children that freedom isn't free — it was paid for by veterans and those who are currently serving.
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah fundraiser
Local fundraiser extends event because of inflation impacts. Inflation is impacting everyone. Organizations and their fundraising efforts are also taking a hit. Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah is extending its October fundraiser because of rising costs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Johnston becomes first female All-American for PTHS wrestling team
PADUCAH, KY — Kendra Johnston, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, made history at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Iowa on Monday. According to a Facebook post from PTHS, Johnston placed third in the country, making her the first female All-American for Tilghman. This isn't the first...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Trigg County crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road. KSP says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of shooting at occupied car in Paducah
PADUCAH — A 21-year-old woman is charged with wanton endangerment after Paducah police say she fired a gun at three people who were in a car in the Forrest Hills neighborhood. The Paducah Police Department responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 500 block of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St. When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she...
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 68 blocked at Blue Springs Road in Trigg County due to crash
PADUCAH — Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of U.S. 68 are blocked because of a traffic crash at the intersection with Blue Springs Road west of Cadiz in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash site is at mile point 15.17 between Cadiz and Canton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Coats for Kids Campaign collects more than 1,000 coats
PADUCAH — Members of the Lone Oak Lions Club donated $500's worth of coats to the Coats for Kids campaign Friday, which was the last day to donate to this year's campaign. The Lions dropped the coats off at the River Valley Ag Credit in Paducah, our partner agency for the coat drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce kicks off holiday season with annual open house
EDDYVILLE, KY — Celebrate the holiday season with the local business community in Eddyville, Kentucky. Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday shopping season on Thursday, Nov. 3 with its annual holiday open house "Keep the Cheer Here." It will last until Saturday, Nov. 5. Shop...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
