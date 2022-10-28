ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Burn bans lifted for Warren, Edmonson counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The burn bans in both Edmonson County and Warren County have been lifted. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered a lift on the ban on Sunday, Oct. 30. Previously, he had issued the ban on open burning on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions. Buchanon...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health hosts Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green hosted the Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat event for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event allowed children to receive candy from emergency workers in the Bowling Green community while receiving an inside look at fire trucks and ambulances.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – AARON

Today’s Pet o0f the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Aaron! He is an adorable black cat who is 8 years old and very sweet and snuggly. Be sure to adopt Aaron from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
MORGANTOWN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Queuing up for connection in the grocery checkout line

This article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. There’s a special kind of commiserating that happens among strangers in the checkout at a grocery store. We approach a line that’s four or five customers deep and notice that the store has opened only one or two of its full-service lanes. Then we turn to the person who has just pulled in behind us, and it starts.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health celebrates Women’s Pavilion with ribbon cutting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Med Center Health and Women’s Health Specialists are celebrating the grand opening of their Women’s Pavilion. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and local officials joined the hospital for a ribbon cutting at their all-new building on Park Street. The two-floor, 20,000-square-foot building...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November

ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Author Wins International Award

OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Hilltoppers Fall to Mean Green, 40-13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite 466 yards of total offense, WKU had a tough time putting points on the board as the Hilltoppers fell to North Texas in their homecoming game, 40-13 Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Tops fell to 5-4 overall on the year with the setback,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug possession in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department says they have arrested one person after responding to the Holiday Inn parking lot. On Thursday, police arrived at the location in reference to a man undressing himself. An officer spoke with a man identified as Dustin Banks, 39, in the parking...
GLASGOW, KY

