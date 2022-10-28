This article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. There’s a special kind of commiserating that happens among strangers in the checkout at a grocery store. We approach a line that’s four or five customers deep and notice that the store has opened only one or two of its full-service lanes. Then we turn to the person who has just pulled in behind us, and it starts.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO