Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
Burn bans lifted for Warren, Edmonson counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The burn bans in both Edmonson County and Warren County have been lifted. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered a lift on the ban on Sunday, Oct. 30. Previously, he had issued the ban on open burning on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions. Buchanon...
Halloween parade fun at Briarwood Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The students at Briarwood Elementary got to have a ton of fun on Halloween with their annual parade. Even the teachers dressed up in theme! A very spooky and sweet holiday.
Med Center Health hosts Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green hosted the Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat event for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event allowed children to receive candy from emergency workers in the Bowling Green community while receiving an inside look at fire trucks and ambulances.
Several agencies searching for woman after car crashes into Green River Bridge
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – Multiple agencies are searching for a woman near the Green River after a car crash. Kentucky State Police say Elza Jo Kolle, 28, of Evansville, Indiana was last seen around 11:30 p.m. last night. Police say her car crashed into the US-431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
Church planter ‘laser-focused’ on serving Jennings Creek community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist church planter Derek Logsdon was sure the multi-cultural Jennings Creek community - one of the most diverse areas in Kentucky - was where God was calling him to serve. Yet he patiently waited for direction while building relationships through a Bible study...
Fallen police officer honored at fishing tournament in Edmonson County
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The first ever Zachary Cottongim Memorial Bass Tournament was held earlier today to honor the fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty last December. Zachary Cottongim was a resident of Edmonson County and served as a Louisville Metro Police...
PET OF THE DAY – AARON
Today’s Pet o0f the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Aaron! He is an adorable black cat who is 8 years old and very sweet and snuggly. Be sure to adopt Aaron from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
Queuing up for connection in the grocery checkout line
This article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. There’s a special kind of commiserating that happens among strangers in the checkout at a grocery store. We approach a line that’s four or five customers deep and notice that the store has opened only one or two of its full-service lanes. Then we turn to the person who has just pulled in behind us, and it starts.
Med Center Health celebrates Women’s Pavilion with ribbon cutting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Med Center Health and Women’s Health Specialists are celebrating the grand opening of their Women’s Pavilion. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and local officials joined the hospital for a ribbon cutting at their all-new building on Park Street. The two-floor, 20,000-square-foot building...
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
Ohio County Author Wins International Award
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
Hilltoppers Fall to Mean Green, 40-13
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite 466 yards of total offense, WKU had a tough time putting points on the board as the Hilltoppers fell to North Texas in their homecoming game, 40-13 Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Tops fell to 5-4 overall on the year with the setback,...
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
Man charged with drug possession in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department says they have arrested one person after responding to the Holiday Inn parking lot. On Thursday, police arrived at the location in reference to a man undressing himself. An officer spoke with a man identified as Dustin Banks, 39, in the parking...
