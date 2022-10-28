Longtime downtown diner to close

Rocky Mount area residents who want to enjoy food prepared by Central Cafe at the northwest corner of Church Street and Western Avenue downtown for the last time are going to need to do so today.

That is because the diner, long a place for people to order burgers, hot dogs and french fries, will be going out of business, effective at 4 p.m.

Central Cafe Manager Cathy Andrews of Tarboro told the Telegram on Thursday afternoon the reasons for the upcoming closure have to do with the state of the economy, the high costs of food and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The diner has long been owned by members of the Hardy family.

Andrews said one of the Hardy family members told her last week of the decision to cease operations.

Outside Central Cafe early Thursday afternoon there was a scene of people waiting to be able to get inside to be served because of the inside being full of customers.

Andrews, with a smile and a laugh, said she wished they had all come in beforehand.

At the same time, Andrews said she was grateful customers were coming.

“We love each and every one of ’em,” Andrews said.

Andrews said of the scene early Thursday afternoon, “This is the old Central, way before COVID ever came. People used to stand outside to wait to get in.”

Minutes earlier, Andrews was working in the kitchen, where she processed numerous orders for her team to serve customers.

“You just have to get in your own little world back there when you’re doing it, pay attention to your tickets — and try to get ’em right,” she said.

Central Cafe will open today at 7 a.m. and continue serving customers until the 4 p.m. closure.

One of the customers who arrived early Thursday afternoon was attorney Steve Stevenson, who told the Telegram that Central Cafe was one of the first places he ate at when he came to Rocky Mount in 1989 from Raleigh by way of South Carolina. Stevenson is from Camden in the Palmetto State.

Stevenson told the newspaper of Fred Turnage, when he was mayor of Rocky Mount, eating at Central Cafe.

“Anytime I came here, he was here,” Stevenson said. “So I think this was his lunchtime office.”

Turnage was mayor from 1973-2007 and died in 2011 at the age of 75.

Stevenson said he found out about the upcoming closure of Central Cafe via a posting on Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Asked whether he was shocked by what he read, Stevenson said, “Absolutely.”

“Well, let’s say I’m shocked but not surprised,” Stevenson said. “I live three blocks from here and have been here often — and patronage had been going down a little bit.

“It was never crowded. They had actually cut off the back dining area,” he said.

Later, Stevenson got a place to eat inside.

He dined with attorney Jessica Williams, a customer of Central Cafe for at least 25 years, and Tammy Peele, a customer of Central Cafe for at least 30 years.

Williams said she had been on a diet so far this week.

“And I decided that this was my message to have a cheat day,” Williams said.

Another customer who arrived on Thursday afternoon to get in to have a last meal at Central Cafe was Pat Holland, who is retired from having worked for Eagle Transport.

“I think it’s sad for Rocky Mount because it’s just another one of our restaurants that’s shutting down because we can’t get anybody to work,” Holland said of the news of the upcoming closure of Central Cafe.

When asked what she meant by “we can’t get anybody to work,” Holland said, “Because nobody wants to work anymore.”

As for why she thinks that is so, Holland said, “Because the government is handing ’em money all the time.”

Of the sight of the people waiting outside to be able to get inside and of the sight of a crowd inside, she said, “It’s a shame they were not standing out here six months ago waiting to get in.”

A Telegram feature story about Central Cafe, published in 1990, said that the diner could be traced back to about 1928 or 1929 and that the diner had been at various locations, particularly for a long time along Thomas Street, before being in the present location at Church and Western.

Holland told the Telegram on Thursday afternoon that her mother knew members of the Hardy family. She told the newspaper what the diner was like when members of the Hardy family ran Central Cafe.

“You’d go in, you’d sit down — and they were just kind and serviced you with a smile,” Holland said. “And it was just a great place to come and visit with other people from Rocky Mount.”

One of those serving customers on Thursday afternoon was Brenda Aycock.

Of the upcoming closure, Aycock said, “I’m sad because I love working here. I love the people I work with. All the customers have been great.”

Aycock has been working for Central Cafe for roughly a few months after having previously worked at the Triangle fuel station, grill and market in the Pinetops area.

“I’m sure I can go back because I go to work,” Aycock said of rejoining Triangle. “I do my job, so they’ll probably get me back in there.”