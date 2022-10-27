Read full article on original website
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
Kforce (KFRC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kforce (KFRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.87%. A quarter ago,...
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Drug/Biotech Stocks' Q3 Earnings on Nov 1: PFE, LLY & More
The third-quarter earnings season is in full swing for the drug and biotech sector. Several large drug and biotech stocks have announced third-quarter results so far. A few industry players like Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Gilead beat on both earnings and sales, while others like AbbVie and Novartis reported mixed results.
eBay (EBAY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EBay EBAY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, EBAY expects net revenues of $2.29-$2.37 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, the metric is anticipated to decline 5-2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.32 billion, implying a decline of 7.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
