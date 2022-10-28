Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestlinginc.com
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/31): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns To Appear
"WWE Raw" will emanate live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, just five days away from the next premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With WWE Crown Jewel on the horizon, some big names are slated to appear, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns After Years To Answer Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge
On October 29, 2017, WWE announced that Emma (Tenille Dashwood) had been officially released from her WWE contract. On Friday, exactly five years to the day, Emma would make her comeback to the promotion. The veteran Aussie Superstar answered the Open Challenge for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship, stepping out...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Weighs In On Ava Raine's WWE Debut
Dana Brooke has some advice for a newly debuted "WWE NXT" Superstar. On October 25, Ava Raine officially made her onscreen arrival to "NXT," unmasking herself to reveal her alliance with Joe Gacy's Schism stable. Real-life daughter to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Raine enters WWE programming to much fanfare as a fourth-generation talent. However, current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke believes Raine — real name Simone Johnson — should plot her own course in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Names Dream WWE Opponents
Wes Lee wants a crack at some WWE main roster stars. Upon his initial debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, "The Kardiak Kid" remained paired up with his longtime tag team partner Nash Carter with the duo adopting the team name of MSK. While in "NXT," they captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championships on two different occasions. Soon after though, the company released Carter, effectively shifting Lee to singles action.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Comments On Possible Match Against Trish Stratus
Bayley is eyeing a pro wrestling legend for a potential marquee match-up in WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, the multi-time Women's Champion said there's one veteran she'd love to take on inside the ring. "I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday," Bayley said. "But it's just a matter of if she's ever going to be ready."
wrestlinginc.com
Santos Escobar Shares Emotional Moment At WWE Mexico City Show
With so many multi-generation stars around in wrestling today, lucha libre has become something of a family tradition. Therefore, it was only natural, with WWE running shows in Mexico this past weekend, that WWE star Santos Escobar would be allowed to celebrate the moment with family. Shown in social media...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor's Short-Lived Wrestling School Helped Train A Young Becky Lynch
Before joining WWE, former Universal Champion Finn Balor served as a trainer at his own wrestling school in Dublin, Ireland — Fight Factory, founded alongside Paul Tracey in 2003. They were formerly affiliated with NWA UK and NWA Ireland. In a country where there were little to no wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross On If Vince McMahon's Resignation Led To WWE Return
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's exit from the company this past July did not factor into Karrion Kross' decision to return to the WWE, the wrestler recently insisted. Kross, who along with his real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux, was released from WWE in late 2021 after a surprisingly flat main roster debut following his dominant run on "NXT." The two-time "NXT" Champion was defeated by Jeff Hardy in his first "Raw" match after having not been pinned prior in his tenure under contract with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
Yardbarker
Shinsuke Nakamura details WWE/NOAH negotiations for Great Muta match
Shinsuke Nakamura has opened up about WWE granting him permission to face The Great Muta. NJPW announced on Sunday that Nakamura will face Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura was able to receive permission from WWE to do the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
