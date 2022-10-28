Read full article on original website
Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman's 2-goal showing
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season....
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3
Buffalo134—8 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Skinner, Fitzgerald), 16:52. Second Period_2, Detroit, Maatta 2 (Hronek, Copp), 1:26. 3, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Okposo), 5:22. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2 (Thompson), 14:26. 5, Buffalo, Thompson 5 (Okposo, Tuch), 18:30 (pp). 6, Detroit, Perron 5 (Seider, Veleno), 19:03. Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin...
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7...
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 5-12 1-1 12, Hunter 4-10 0-0 11, Capela 6-7 1-4 13, Murray 7-15 4-4 20, Tr.Young 3-13 7-8 14, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Kaminsky 0-1 4-4 4, Okongwu 3-4 2-2 8, J.Holiday 5-8 0-0 12, A.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Forrest 0-2 0-0 0, Krejci 2-3 0-0 5, Martin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-84 20-25 109.
Monday's Transactions
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. Signed CB Ryan Smith and WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O'Connor from...
Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing
New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
Carolina 3, Washington 2
Carolina1101—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Necas, Burns), 4:27 (pp). Penalties_Protas, WSH (Tripping), 3:15; Pesce, CAR (Delay of Game), 13:10; Noesen, CAR (Illegal Check to Head), 16:02. Second Period_2, Washington, Strome 2 (Jensen, Sheary), 1:23. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Kuznetsov, Gustafsson), 8:57 (pp). 4, Carolina,...
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111
PHILADELPHIA (118) Harden 8-17 5-6 23, Harris 6-10 3-7 16, Tucker 6-8 0-0 13, Maxey 12-22 2-2 28, Melton 7-10 0-0 16, Niang 4-8 0-0 12, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-5 1-1 7, Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 1-2 1, House Jr. 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 46-82 14-20 118.
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17
Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 3:34. Buf_Diggs 26 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:53. GB_Doubs 19 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:15. Buf_McKenzie 7 run (Bass kick), 1:54. Buf_FG Bass 42, :00. Third Quarter. GB_FG Crosby 38, 10:20. Buf_FG Bass 38, 5:59. Fourth Quarter. GB_Toure 37 pass from...
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO
Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night.
Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home games...
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
DENVER (110) Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Porter Jr. 5-15 4-5 17, Jokic 8-16 6-7 23, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 9, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Green 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-96 13-18 110.
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
