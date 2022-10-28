Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Janet May Nicholson Robinson
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.
WVNews
West Virginia's COVID death toll continues to be concentrated among aged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID death toll continues to be concentrated mostly among older West Virginians. The state on Monday reported eight new deaths, with the youngest a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County. The average age of the latest dead was just over 79.
WVNews
Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
Comments / 0