Travis County takes next steps in gun violence prevention through ‘Safer Travis County’ resolution
County Judge Andy Brown and several community leaders spoke at a press conference Nov. 1 announcing the “Safer Travis County” resolution. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the “Safer Travis County” resolution Nov. 1—an action that includes three key programs meant to reduce gun violence in the county.
Pflugerville seeking volunteers in grades 9-12 to serve on Teen Court
The Teen Court will meet on the second Thursday of each month from January to May 2023. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The city of Pflugerville is launching a program that will allow teens to participate in the municipal court process. Through the program, participants in ninth through 12th grades will work...
Ascension Medical Group now providing primary health care in Leander, Georgetown area
Ascension Medical Group opened a primary care facility aimed to serve Leander, Georgetown and surrounding areas Aug. 29. (Courtesy Ascension Medical Group) Ascension Medical Group held a grand opening for a primary care facility at 19376 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste. 200, Georgetown, on Aug. 29. The family medicine clinic aims...
Buda City Council enters agreement with Texas Music Network
Buda City Council approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Music Network. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During the Nov. 1 Buda City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with Texas Music Network for the Blue Sage Music Festival. According to the city of Buda, The...
Technology company Continental gives $10,000 to Comal ISD, provides student tour
Continental donated $10,000 to Comal ISD (Comal ISD) Technology company Continental recently opened a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in the Comal ISD district and donated $10,000 to the district’s career and technical education manufacturing program. In addition, Continental offered behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility first to Canyon High...
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
Georgetown paratransit bus service expands ridership for residents over age 65
The GoGEO paratransit service in Georgetown now serves residents over the age of 65. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Starting Oct. 3, Georgetown’s paratransit service, GoGeo, expanded its availability to residents age 65 and older. This service upgrade is a direct result of a City Council workshop and discussion held in...
Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern
Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the Williamson County Great Oaks Drive Bridge at Brushy Creek project. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the...
Austin campaign finance: City Council frontrunners maintain leads ahead of Election Day
Austin City Council candidates maintained more than $900,000 combined eight days out from the November election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Several City Council candidates are holding onto wide fundraising leads over their opponents while more crowded races remain competitive with less than one week remaining until Election Day in Austin. New...
Colony Park project moving closer to becoming 'transformational investment' in Northeast Austin
Austin's plans to redevelop more than 200 acres of land for an expansion of the Colony Park community have stalled for years. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City officials are poised to approve a financial plan that would move the Colony Park Sustainable Community in Northeast Austin closer to reality. The Colony...
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements
Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats
Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
Round Rock Police Department's Project Front Porch returns Nov. 7
The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. Operation Front Porch allows residents to have their packages delivered to...
Lacey Dupré Acupuncture expands with new location Jade Seed Wellness in San Marcos
Jade Seed Wellness will have a grand opening Dec. 3. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Dr. Lacey Dupré, who has operated Lacey Dupré Acupuncture since September 2021 in San Marcos, has relocated and expanded the business to become Jade Seed Wellness, 300 S. CM Allen Parkway, Ste. A, San Marcos.
Leander ISD prepares for recapture payment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Leander ISD board members approved an agreement to make recapture payments Oct. 27. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Oct. 27 to purchase attendance credits from the state as the district prepares to make its recapture payments, should Proposition A pass on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Last Austin Public Health COVID-19 testing site to close Oct. 27
APH announced the closure of its last COVID-19 testing site on Oct. 26. (Community Impact) Austin Public Health announced Oct. 26 that it would close its last COVID-19 testing site Oct. 27, citing the widespread availability of testing and vaccines. The location, Metz Elementary, was one of 12 community sites...
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
Buda Economic Development Corporation names Jennifer Storm as new executive director
Jennifer Storm will begin serving as the executive director for the Buda Economic Development Corporation in January. (Courtesy city of Buda) The Buda Economic Development Corporation named Jennifer Storm as its new executive director Oct. 28. Storm previously served as chair of the EDC board of directors and will assume her new role in January 2023.
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates now open in Spicewood
Dr. Ana Urukalo (left) and Dr. Nolaska Souliotis hosted the grand opening celebration for their business Elite Foot and Ankle Associates on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Elite Foot and Ankle Associates) Elite Foot and Ankle Associates opened Sept. 19 at 4900 Bee Creek Road, Bldg. 2, Ste. 203, Briarcliff. The clinic...
