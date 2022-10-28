ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Travis County takes next steps in gun violence prevention through ‘Safer Travis County’ resolution

County Judge Andy Brown and several community leaders spoke at a press conference Nov. 1 announcing the “Safer Travis County” resolution. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the “Safer Travis County” resolution Nov. 1—an action that includes three key programs meant to reduce gun violence in the county.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Technology company Continental gives $10,000 to Comal ISD, provides student tour

Continental donated $10,000 to Comal ISD (Comal ISD) Technology company Continental recently opened a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in the Comal ISD district and donated $10,000 to the district’s career and technical education manufacturing program. In addition, Continental offered behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility first to Canyon High...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development

The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin campaign finance: City Council frontrunners maintain leads ahead of Election Day

Austin City Council candidates maintained more than $900,000 combined eight days out from the November election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Several City Council candidates are holding onto wide fundraising leads over their opponents while more crowded races remain competitive with less than one week remaining until Election Day in Austin. New...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements

Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats

Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

