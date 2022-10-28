Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Chick Keller To Speak On ‘Weeds Of Los Alamos County’ Nov. 7 Summit Garden Club Meeting
Black medick or Medicago lupulina is one of may weeds in Los Alamos. Courtesy Photo. Chick Keller, a “Los Alamos Living Treasure”, will present a slide show on “The Weeds of Los Alamos County”, at the Monday, November 7, meeting of Summit Garden Club. The meeting will be held in Graves Hall at the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525 Canyon Road, and will begin at 1:30 p.m..
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting
The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
losalamosreporter.com
Senior Centers To Welcome Parents And Children During Lunchtime Monday
The Betty Ehart and the White Rock Senior Centers welcome parents and their little ones on Monday at either center from 11:30-12:30 p.m. The seniors will have candy and cookies for those trick or treaters that might not go out after dark. It is also a wonderful chance for the seniors to admire the tiny tots, especially if there family members are far away. Call (505) 662-8920 for more information. Photo Courtesy LARSO.
losalamosreporter.com
Free Public Concert Thursday To Celebrate The Season: Four Shillings Short At Fuller Lodge
Four Shillings Short plays Thursday at Fuller Lodge. Courtesy photo. The staff at Mesa Public Library presents Four Shillings Short for a live concert at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is free to the public and is appropriate for all ages. Doors open at 6pm.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
losalamosreporter.com
Make Your Own Fused Glass Sugar Skull At Little Studio On The Mesa
Sugar skulls are the latest pre-cut fused glass offering at Little Studio on the Mesa at 116 Longview in White Rock. Drop in anytime and owner Joanne Kozuchowski will get everything lined out for you. The cost is $10. Courtesy photo. All Halloween items are 25 percent off at Little...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Supt. Jose Delfin Comments During School Board Meeting On Oct. 5 Incident Involving LAMS Football Team
Although not listed on the Los Alamos Public Schools Board agenda for Thursday evening, Supt. Jose Delfin made a lengthy statement under “Superintendent’s Report” about an October 5 incident involving some members of the Los Alamos Middle School football team. “As you are well aware the community...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Mountain Bike Team Takes Top Spots At Manzano Mountain Madness
Los Alamos athletes earn three of the top spots on the podium Saturday at the New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League (NMICL) season finals. From left Sasho McDowell (4th place), Ian McLean (1st place), and Seb Koglin (5th place) finish in the top five spots in a highly competitive field of youth cyclists. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
We Support Suzie Havemann For County Council
My name is Emily Kluk and I would like to encourage the voters of Los Alamos County to vote for Suzie Havemann for County Council. I have known Suzie for 47 years now and feel that I am well qualified to speak to her tremendous work ethic, integrity, and good character.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-Los Alamos
Richard Swenson’s incredible Lobo hanging outside the Learning Resource Center (Building 7) on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico– Los Alamos (UNM-LA) is pleased to announce a donation of artwork to the university’s permanent collection. The donation called “Lobo”, is an original piece by one of Los Alamos’ favorite local artists, Richard Swenson, demonstrating his continued generosity.
Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Has No First-Hand Information On Rumors Of Threats Early Monday To Los Alamos Middle School
The Los Alamos Middle School staff was made aware of rumors about threats to the school earlier today (Monday). They promptly notified the School Resource Officer who investigated the rumors. At this point we have no first-hand information on the origin of these threats. “The Los Alamos Police Department has...
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
rrobserver.com
Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ
Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
