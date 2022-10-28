Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Burn bans lifted for Warren, Edmonson counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The burn bans in both Edmonson County and Warren County have been lifted. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered a lift on the ban on Sunday, Oct. 30. Previously, he had issued the ban on open burning on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions. Buchanon...
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic back to normal on Boot Hill after wreck at Providence Boulevard bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on the Providence Boulevard bridge has southbound traffic backed up on Boot Hill. At 11:15 a.m., traffic was backed up from the bridge past Boot Hill almost to Peachers Mill Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone,...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
wnky.com
WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
clarksvillenow.com
Prewitt Mobile Home Park property up for rezoning, over 41 residents could be displaced
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An application to rezone close to 7 acres in Clarksville could lead to the displacement of over 41 residents. Universal Exports has applied to rezone 6.96 acres just south of Prewitt Lane and west of Whitfield Road, known by some as the Prewitt Mobile Home Park.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin turns downtown Clarksville into circus, with lions, tigers and bears | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mermaids, superheroes, ghosts and zombies walked the streets of downtown Saturday with the return of Fright on Franklin. The event drew hundreds of children along with more than 60 candy tables hosted by Clarksville businesses and organizations. This was the first time the event...
wkdzradio.com
Fourth Man Charged In Oak Grove Drug Investigation
A fourth man has been charged Friday in connection to a drug investigation that started with a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove on October 6th. Oak Grove Police say 53-year-old Frederick Moon along with 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hoptown & Christian County Debut Bowling
While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
wnky.com
Halloween parade fun at Briarwood Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The students at Briarwood Elementary got to have a ton of fun on Halloween with their annual parade. Even the teachers dressed up in theme! A very spooky and sweet holiday.
wnky.com
Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
