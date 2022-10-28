ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, KY

wnky.com

Burn bans lifted for Warren, Edmonson counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The burn bans in both Edmonson County and Warren County have been lifted. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered a lift on the ban on Sunday, Oct. 30. Previously, he had issued the ban on open burning on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions. Buchanon...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Fourth Man Charged In Oak Grove Drug Investigation

A fourth man has been charged Friday in connection to a drug investigation that started with a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove on October 6th. Oak Grove Police say 53-year-old Frederick Moon along with 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
OAK GROVE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Hoptown & Christian County Debut Bowling

While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November

ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot

A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

