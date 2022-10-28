ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

WVNews

Janet May Nicholson Robinson

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio
WVNews

Kerns, Rio women cruise to Classic crown

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Amarissa Kerns topped a trio of runners from the University of Rio Grande at the front of the pack and led the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team to a title in the RedStorm Classic Friday afternoon at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
RIO GRANDE, Ohio
WVNews

Jenkins, RedStorm win titles at RedStorm Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tyler Jenkins cruised to a win individually and led the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team to the championship of the RedStorm Classic Friday evening at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course. Jenkins, a freshman from Barnesville, Ohio, completed the 5K course...
RIO GRANDE, Ohio
WVNews

Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio
WVNews

Pomeroys slip past Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — An all-to-familiar trend of late reared its ugly head again at the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team’s game on Thursday evening. For the third time in their last four outings, the RedStorm dominated their opponent statistically but came up short on the scoreboard.
RIO GRANDE, Ohio
WVNews

Silva leads Rio men in shutout of SMWC

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gabriel Silva netted three goals to fuel the University of Rio Grande’s 4-0 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Thursday night in River States Conference men’s soccer play at chilly Evan E. Davis Field. The RedStorm, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches’...
RIO GRANDE, Ohio

