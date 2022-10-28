Read full article on original website
Janet May Nicholson Robinson
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.
West Virginia's COVID death toll continues to be concentrated among aged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID death toll continues to be concentrated mostly among older West Virginians. The state on Monday reported eight new deaths, with the youngest a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County. The average age of the latest dead was just over 79.
Kerns, Rio women cruise to Classic crown
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Amarissa Kerns topped a trio of runners from the University of Rio Grande at the front of the pack and led the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team to a title in the RedStorm Classic Friday afternoon at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
Jenkins, RedStorm win titles at RedStorm Classic
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tyler Jenkins cruised to a win individually and led the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team to the championship of the RedStorm Classic Friday evening at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course. Jenkins, a freshman from Barnesville, Ohio, completed the 5K course...
Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
Pomeroys slip past Rio women
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — An all-to-familiar trend of late reared its ugly head again at the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team’s game on Thursday evening. For the third time in their last four outings, the RedStorm dominated their opponent statistically but came up short on the scoreboard.
Silva leads Rio men in shutout of SMWC
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gabriel Silva netted three goals to fuel the University of Rio Grande’s 4-0 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Thursday night in River States Conference men’s soccer play at chilly Evan E. Davis Field. The RedStorm, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches’...
