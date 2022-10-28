Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kechi Police Lieutenant Victor Heiar was arrested by the Wichita Police Department after it was discovered he utilized his position within the police department to unlawfully access WPD’s flock license plate reader technology to monitor where his estranged wife was located. Heiar has since been...
KAKE TV
Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
KAKE TV
WIBW
Driver flees car crash that seriously injured its passenger
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities said a driver that caused a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Sedgwick County fled the scene, leaving behind their passenger who was seriously injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on October 29 on the ramp from Northbound I-135 to...
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested again for fatal shooting from 2021
A Wichita man is back in custody for a fatal shooting from 2021. 42-year-old Nathan Brock and 21-year-old Trisha Benjamin were found fatally shot after a report of gunshots at a mobile home park near MacArthur and K-15. This was on April 24 of 2021. 32-year-old Steven Fessenden was initially...
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
Maize police warn of mail thefts
The Maize Police Department is warning residents to keep an eye out for mail thieves.
KAKE TV
Police: Missing 6-year-old child found
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.
kfdi.com
KAKE TV
Crews letting massive Evergreen Recycle fire burn itself out
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews on scene of a massive fire at a Park City wood recycling plant are letting the fire burn itself out. Local fire department worked through the night keeping the fire at Evergreen Recycle under control. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday...
