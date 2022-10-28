ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kechi Police Lieutenant Victor Heiar was arrested by the Wichita Police Department after it was discovered he utilized his position within the police department to unlawfully access WPD’s flock license plate reader technology to monitor where his estranged wife was located. Heiar has since been...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Driver flees car crash that seriously injured its passenger

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities said a driver that caused a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Sedgwick County fled the scene, leaving behind their passenger who was seriously injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on October 29 on the ramp from Northbound I-135 to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested again for fatal shooting from 2021

A Wichita man is back in custody for a fatal shooting from 2021. 42-year-old Nathan Brock and 21-year-old Trisha Benjamin were found fatally shot after a report of gunshots at a mobile home park near MacArthur and K-15. This was on April 24 of 2021. 32-year-old Steven Fessenden was initially...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas

NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Missing 6-year-old child found

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KAKE TV

Crews letting massive Evergreen Recycle fire burn itself out

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews on scene of a massive fire at a Park City wood recycling plant are letting the fire burn itself out. Local fire department worked through the night keeping the fire at Evergreen Recycle under control. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday...
PARK CITY, KS

