We Support Suzie Havemann For County Council
My name is Emily Kluk and I would like to encourage the voters of Los Alamos County to vote for Suzie Havemann for County Council. I have known Suzie for 47 years now and feel that I am well qualified to speak to her tremendous work ethic, integrity, and good character.
Chick Keller To Speak On ‘Weeds Of Los Alamos County’ Nov. 7 Summit Garden Club Meeting
Black medick or Medicago lupulina is one of may weeds in Los Alamos. Courtesy Photo. Chick Keller, a “Los Alamos Living Treasure”, will present a slide show on “The Weeds of Los Alamos County”, at the Monday, November 7, meeting of Summit Garden Club. The meeting will be held in Graves Hall at the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525 Canyon Road, and will begin at 1:30 p.m..
I Voted For Randall Ryti. You Should Too. And Here’s Why
As an elder of Los Alamos, I’ve sat through many (many many) County Council meetings since way back in the day when Council members and the two or three attendees would yell at each other like at a Texas school board meeting—way back before the Council decided to train to become an actually governing body guided by Robert’s Rules of Order that listened to constituents as a representative democracy.
LAPS Supt. Jose Delfin Comments During School Board Meeting On Oct. 5 Incident Involving LAMS Football Team
Although not listed on the Los Alamos Public Schools Board agenda for Thursday evening, Supt. Jose Delfin made a lengthy statement under “Superintendent’s Report” about an October 5 incident involving some members of the Los Alamos Middle School football team. “As you are well aware the community...
Ryti And Hand’s Questionable Support For Small Businesses
When former Councilor Sean Williams resigned, he stated: “I do hope that the County stops considering small business owners a nuisance…Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do anything for small business owners, and as I’ve said before, the County is whistling its way down a very dangerous road…Further inflating the commercial market, thereby cementing the County as the arbiter of who gets to do business, will be disastrous…Indeed, one of the problems with siding against small business owners is that we can leave.” Thus, the community lost his shop, “Automotive Professionals.”
Re-Elect Randall Ryti For Council
We first met Randall Ryti when he knocked on our door in 2018, asking for support for his Council run at the time. Sometimes for candidates these door-knocks are very quick, but not when you knock on the door of a Nakhleh house, because we are talkers. We had many questions for him and he cheerfully took the time to chat with us about the issues that concerned us. Neither of us knew anything about him at the time, but we were impressed with him and voting for him was an easy, clear choice.
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
Knights Of Columbus Haunted House Canceled Due To Failure To Obtain County Temporary Use Permit
The Knights of Columbus Haunted House that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening has been canceled. Sources tell the Reporter that the Knights asked the Los Alamos County Fire Marshal’s office to perform an electrical inspection of the haunted house. Fire Marshal Colorado Cordova responded that it was determined that this type of operation would require a Temporary Use Permit issued by Los Alamos County. but that no application had been received by the County.
Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
Senior Centers To Welcome Parents And Children During Lunchtime Monday
The Betty Ehart and the White Rock Senior Centers welcome parents and their little ones on Monday at either center from 11:30-12:30 p.m. The seniors will have candy and cookies for those trick or treaters that might not go out after dark. It is also a wonderful chance for the seniors to admire the tiny tots, especially if there family members are far away. Call (505) 662-8920 for more information. Photo Courtesy LARSO.
FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
Albuquerque officials share Housing and Entrepreneurship report
"Our goal was to really elevate and define the critical needs around housing within these two populations," said Joseph Kunkel with Mass Design Group.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
Candidates report signs being stolen
Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
Free Public Concert Thursday To Celebrate The Season: Four Shillings Short At Fuller Lodge
Four Shillings Short plays Thursday at Fuller Lodge. Courtesy photo. The staff at Mesa Public Library presents Four Shillings Short for a live concert at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is free to the public and is appropriate for all ages. Doors open at 6pm.
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
