We first met Randall Ryti when he knocked on our door in 2018, asking for support for his Council run at the time. Sometimes for candidates these door-knocks are very quick, but not when you knock on the door of a Nakhleh house, because we are talkers. We had many questions for him and he cheerfully took the time to chat with us about the issues that concerned us. Neither of us knew anything about him at the time, but we were impressed with him and voting for him was an easy, clear choice.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO