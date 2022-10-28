Read full article on original website
WVNews
Kerns, Rio women cruise to Classic crown
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Amarissa Kerns topped a trio of runners from the University of Rio Grande at the front of the pack and led the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team to a title in the RedStorm Classic Friday afternoon at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
WVNews
Rio women crunch Carlow on Senior Night
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For the University of Rio Grande women’s volleyball team, senior night went as it was supposed to, ending with a victory. Amanda Rarick led a balanced attack at the net and the RedStorm dispatched Carlow University in straight sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13 in River States Conference play Friday night at the Newt Oliver Arena.
WVNews
Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
WVNews
Jenkins, RedStorm win titles at RedStorm Classic
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tyler Jenkins cruised to a win individually and led the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team to the championship of the RedStorm Classic Friday evening at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course. Jenkins, a freshman from Barnesville, Ohio, completed the 5K course...
WVNews
Silva leads Rio men in shutout of SMWC
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gabriel Silva netted three goals to fuel the University of Rio Grande’s 4-0 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Thursday night in River States Conference men’s soccer play at chilly Evan E. Davis Field. The RedStorm, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches’...
