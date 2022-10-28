ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Kerns, Rio women cruise to Classic crown

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Amarissa Kerns topped a trio of runners from the University of Rio Grande at the front of the pack and led the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team to a title in the RedStorm Classic Friday afternoon at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Rio women crunch Carlow on Senior Night

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For the University of Rio Grande women’s volleyball team, senior night went as it was supposed to, ending with a victory. Amanda Rarick led a balanced attack at the net and the RedStorm dispatched Carlow University in straight sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13 in River States Conference play Friday night at the Newt Oliver Arena.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Gallia Academy's volleyball season comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Sheridan

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team traveled to Southeastern High School in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon and faced Sheridan in the Division II district championship, but the Lady Generals mostly controlled the day, beating the Lady Angels, 3-1, and sending head coach Sally Barnette’s club into the offseason.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Jenkins, RedStorm win titles at RedStorm Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tyler Jenkins cruised to a win individually and led the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team to the championship of the RedStorm Classic Friday evening at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course. Jenkins, a freshman from Barnesville, Ohio, completed the 5K course...
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Silva leads Rio men in shutout of SMWC

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gabriel Silva netted three goals to fuel the University of Rio Grande’s 4-0 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Thursday night in River States Conference men’s soccer play at chilly Evan E. Davis Field. The RedStorm, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches’...
RIO GRANDE, OH

