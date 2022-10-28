Kathawala finishes second, Whalers place sixth in Cape & Islands golf championship

Read full article on original website
merrimackathletics.com
Football Downs Stonehill to Remain Undefeated in NEC Play
Easton, Mass. – The Merrimack College football team battled with Stonehill College in a low scoring affair that ended with a seven-point victory for the Warriors. With the victory, Merrimack stayed undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play heading into their bye week. Victor Dawson was the leader on the group for the Warriors with 83 yards. His counterpart in the back field, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Samson was once again the leader in tackles for Merrimack, getting 10. Donte Williams finished with nine tackles, including a sack and a half. Williams also had the pick in the end zone to seal the deal for Merrimack as time expired.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
iheart.com
Cambridge Woman To Compete In Jeopardy's 'Tournament Of Champions'
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A woman who is originally from Rye, New Hampshire but moved to Cambridge, has found her place on the bracket for the Jeopardy! "Tournament of Champions," set to begin airing on Monday. Four-time Jeopardy! champion Maureen O'Neill is an Executive Assistant who made her...
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
iheart.com
Buzzards Bay Woman To Celebrate 109th Birthday On Halloween
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) —While many people will spend their Halloween trick-or-treating, one woman on the Cape will be celebrating quite the milestone. Buzzards Bay native Madeline Jackson will be celebrating her 109th birthday on Halloween. She got a special honor last Saturday at a thriller flash mob event, where the group of people at the event sang her an early Happy Birthday.
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
capecod.com
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
