San Diego, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Ring Magazine

Hector Valdez Jr. beats Max Ornelas by split decision to remain undefeated

SAN DIEGO — In a clash of unbeaten junior featherweight prospects, Hector Valdez Jr. defeated Max Ornelas by split decision Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena on the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda undercard. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Ornelas, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bwog

Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away

General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek

That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA

