San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
Transgender youth Halloween event goes off without a hitch despite backlash
SAN DIEGO — Safety and security precautions were in place in Hillcrest as a controversial Transgender Youth Halloween event happened smoothly, hosted by TransFamily Support Services. Hundreds of parents and youngsters in costume came out Saturday to party and party hearty! There were many incredible Halloween costumes. The Nightmare...
San Diego girl says social media companies preyed on her and led her along a path of self-destruction
SAN DIEGO — Through her zombie-like digital search for likes, fueled by the green glow radiating from her smartphone, tablet, and computer, 11-year-old "Jennay" lost herself, or found a person she never knew could be inside of her. Jennay, who will remain anonymous because she is a minor, said...
18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice. The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night. "I just...
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Feeding San Diego prepares for the holidays, while providing relief to families facing food insecurity
SAN DIEGO — With the holidays coming up, Feeding San Diego is working to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity, while facing challenges of it’s own. "Families are making hard choices, it’s impossible to afford everything right now for some families based on the cost of living here." said Carissa Casares, with Feeding San Diego.
Pacific Beach haunted house returns after two-year hiatus
Pacific Beach haunted house returns after two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Homeowners say voluntary donations received from the Halloween event will be given to Pacific Beach Middle School.
The Ring Magazine
Hector Valdez Jr. beats Max Ornelas by split decision to remain undefeated
SAN DIEGO — In a clash of unbeaten junior featherweight prospects, Hector Valdez Jr. defeated Max Ornelas by split decision Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena on the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda undercard. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Ornelas, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93...
Bwog
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
KTVU FOX 2
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - On Saturday, photographer Jordan Anast captured images of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer. "[I] thought it was a dolphin," said Jordan Anast, who captured the shots at San Ofre Beach. After taking a closer look, he realized it was a shark.
My Favorite San Diego Coffee Shops to Work At
I've had the awesome privilege to work fully remotely since March 2020. That comes with lots of freedom, but there are also plenty of downsides to it. Especially since I live in a one-bedroom apartment with no dedicated office space.
Surfer Claims Ghost From San Diego's Haunted Whaley House Followed Her Home After She Played Piano
She brought the spirits home with her...
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
Daily Aztec
Oil Slick: Aztecs let fourth quarter lead slip in 32-28 loss at Fresno State
Through three quarters the Old Oil Can looked ready to return to the Mesa for the first time since 2019. Instead, the battle for it ended with San Diego State shocked as Fresno State scored the final 22 points of the game in a 32-28 loss on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door
SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department. At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
News 8 KFMB
Calvary San Diego's Halloween Trunk or Treat Event
You are invited to our FREE Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Calvary San Diego. Visit: calvarysd.com.
