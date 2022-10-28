Read full article on original website
Seven days and several mountain drainages from Telluride last Sunday, a Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Hinsdale County rescued a missing hiker who’d gone lost in a snowstorm. The hiker was located alive, albeit somewhat hypothermic, atop Engineer Pass. It was the hiker’s GPS device that led rescuers to him.
