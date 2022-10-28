Read full article on original website
Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
Sheriff: Teens return, clean up 'frigging mess' left in Colorado forest
TELLURIDE, Colo. - The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said it's thanking a group of teens who returned to clean up their mess at a Colorado forest. On October 14, the office posted a video on Facebook of trash scattered across Bear Creek Trail in Telluride. "Sheriff Masters calling out...
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
When No Home Is Affordable, Where Do You Live?
This story was originally published by Writers on the Range. It’s a common story: Candace McNatt of Durango, in southern Colorado, kept losing bidding wars to buy a house. She finally settled on a tiny home of just 350 square feet. McNatt works as an operating room nurse and...
A western Colorado mining depot aimed to be bigger than Grand Junction, but it became a ghost town
Mesa County is home to a ghost town that is as ghostly as it gets. The strange old town of Carpenter is nearly invisible these days out in the desert badlands at the base of the Bookcliffs, a mountain range that borders Grand Junction. More than a century ago, Carpenter...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
Satellite communicators come of age
Seven days and several mountain drainages from Telluride last Sunday, a Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Hinsdale County rescued a missing hiker who’d gone lost in a snowstorm. The hiker was located alive, albeit somewhat hypothermic, atop Engineer Pass. It was the hiker’s GPS device that led rescuers to him.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Couple arrested after 2-year-old found with severe burns
A couple in Garfield County was arrested on charges of child abuse after deputies found a 2-year-old child suffering from severe burns and other injuries.
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Western Colorado’s Unique Canyon Where Water Flows In Both Directions
Western Colorado may be known for its dry climate, but there is a canyon here that is known for the water that runs through it. Unaweep Canyon, located south of Grand Junction is a very unique canyon because of two creeks that flow out of opposite ends of the canyon. Seems impossible, doesn't it?
Aspen Reflections, Near a Lake Off Million Dollar Highway, Ouray, Colorado, USA
This fall, on the third day of our 4-day trip in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado to photograph fall colors, my friend and I were traveling on the Million Dollar Highway heading from Ouray to our intended destination of Silverton, a National Historic Landmark, part of the San Juan Skyway, for the day. Million Dollar Highway is so-called perhaps because of the cost to build, the amazing San Juan Mountain views, or the amount of gold ore that remained in the roadway’s fill. This road is winding with hairpin turns and few guardrails. We have no idea how tanker drivers drive this road without being nervous or white-knuckled.
Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident
One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
Halloween
The next time you’re at the schoolhouse in Placerville, have a look at the framed photos tha…
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
