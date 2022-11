In early April, Miraal Zafar ’23 joined a campus-wide student boycott of the Graduate Center Bar. Organized by Okezie Okoro ’22, the boycott was held in response to an April 7 incident in which a GCB employee told Okoro to leave the bar premises after the two had a disagreement. Lasting through late April, the boycott reduced the GCB’s business by around one-third, said GCB Manager Susan Yund.

