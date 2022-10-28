Read full article on original website
David Higgins of Grand Junction
Funeral services for David Higgins, 75, of Grand Junction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Private family interment will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. The family will be present to...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 31
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Nathaniel Luckett, 39, of 2351 Washo Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for speeding. Jonathan Salinas, 24, of 121 E. Lane St., Winterset, was...
Drunken Coloradan shows race, gender anxieties under arrest
A drunken Colorado man beat his head against the bars Thursday night in De Soto after his arrest on multiple charges. Jesse Lee Wienke, 46, of 106 Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree harassment and interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 9 p.m. in...
West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
Obamacare open enrollment lasts until December 15
You can’t turn around without seeing or hearing about Medicare open enrollment. It’s also open enrollment time for persons with health insurance through the Marketplace – also known as Affordable Care Act insurance or Obamacare. If you have this type of health insurance, now is the time...
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday after allegedly strangling an Adel woman. Scott Edwin Griggs, 61, of 903 1/2 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Main Street, where Griggs allegedly “did grab...
