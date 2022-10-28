Read full article on original website
Wolf Growing Extra Tooth in Minnesota Might Be Caused by Inbreeding
A wolf that was being monitored by scientists in Minnesota had an extremely rare occurrence of an extra tooth. Some people are making inbreeding speculations. While fitting a GPS collar on a young wolf, the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a research organization, made the incredibly rare discovery when they were tracking wolves roaming the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.
