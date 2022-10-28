ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Wolf Growing Extra Tooth in Minnesota Might Be Caused by Inbreeding

A wolf that was being monitored by scientists in Minnesota had an extremely rare occurrence of an extra tooth. Some people are making inbreeding speculations. While fitting a GPS collar on a young wolf, the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a research organization, made the incredibly rare discovery when they were tracking wolves roaming the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit

Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
NASA Developed New Tool Spotting Major levels of Methane that Could Limit Global Warming

NASA scientists developed a tool that could help limit global warming and detect major methane emissions. Reducing methane emissions could help avoid the warming of the ocean and its catastrophic impact on communities and animal kingdoms. Global warming and Methane emissions. Global warming and methane emissions have been a major...

