Prep Football: Knights, Gryphons to play for Big East title

The Big East 2A/3A Conference championship is up for grabs in the final week of the regular season as Northern Nash puts its unbeaten records (5-0 conference, 9-0 overall) on the line against host Rocky Mount (4-1, 7-2) in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. tonight at Gryphons Stadium.

The Knights come into the game ranked No. 3 in RPI among Class 3A East teams (.67997), while the Gryphons are No. 7 (.63894).

Northern Nash’s offense averages 49 points per game while the defense is allowing just 7.5 per contest.

Quarterback Keno Jones has completed 97 of 151 passes for 1,861 yards, 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His top targets are Randall King (25-757-13 TD), Trey Battle (20-375-6), Ashton Rhodes (18-203-2), Yasin Davis-McKinney (15-291-5) and Jayvien Fenner (12-182-4).

The Knights’ top rusher is Dywhaun Mitchell (75 carries, 490 yards, eight TD) while Jones is second with 365 yards and six TD on 47 carries.

Rocky Mount goes into the season finale having won its last four games. The Gryphons average 31.1 points per outing and the defense is giving up almost 19 points per game.

Rocky Mount has rushed for 1,615 yards as a team on 291 carries. Isaiah Silver (87-585-four TD) leads the way followed by Elijah Battle (82-345-4) and Sam Strachan (31-288).

Quarterback Stephon Jones is completing almost 57 percent of his passes (52 of 92) for 916 yards, 11 TD and nine interceptions. His top targets Da’Marhjae Mitchell (21-341-3). Seallio Alphonse (17-383-3) and Silver (5-121-2).

On defense, Taquan Williams leads in tackles with 59, followed by Joshua Rayvon Perkins (58), Tavoris Parker (53 with 6.5 sacks) and DeAndre Lynch (49 with four sacks).

OTHER GAMES

Southern Nash (2-3 Big East 2A/3A Conference, 6-3 overall) is looking to strengthen its position in the league with a trip to Franklinton (3-3, 4-5) as the Firebirds look to end a two-game losing skid. Southern Nash is ranked No. 12 among 3A East teams in RPI (.58468).

Nash Central (4-2, 6-3) aims to extend its win streak to three in a row at home against Roanoke Rapids (1-5, 3-6). The Bulldogs’ RPI is .62124, which is sixth overall among Class 2A East squads.

In the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, a sizzling SouthWest Edgecombe team is eyeing its fourth straight victory with it plays at West Craven in the regular-season finale. The Cougars (3-2 EPC, 4-5 overall), who were out of the top 32 teams in the 2A East RPI rankings a month ago, are now No. 18 (.51722) after beating EPC foes North Pitt 41-28, Ayden-Grifton 27-13 and Washington 42-27). West Craven is the top EPC team at 5-0 and is 6-3 overall despite averaging just 20.6 points per game.

In the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference, North Edgecombe (6-1, 6-3) is tied with Northampton County (6-1, 7-2) for the top spot (the Jaguars won the head-to-head meeting) and the Warriors look to extend their win streak to seven straight with the regular-season finale at KIPP Pride (2-5, 2-7) while NHC plays at Weldon (3-4, 3-4). North Edgecombe is currently ranked No. 5 among 1A East teams with an RPI of .56158.

Also in the TRC, Rocky Mount Prep (1-6, 1-7) plays at home against Northwest Halifax (0-7, 1-8) looking to end a four-game losing skid.

In the Four Rivers 1A Conference, Tarboro (5-0, 8-1) looks to complete a perfect conference regular season schedule with a win at home against Washington County (1-4, 3-6). The Vikings are ranked No. 1 in RPI among 1A East teams (.66273) and have won seven games in a row while averaging almost 47 points per game on offense. Washington County has lost four straight.