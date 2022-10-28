ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley Meet for Second Debate as Campaign Enters Homestretch

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley met for the second, and final, time on the debate stage Sunday night, clashing over the economy, health care, gun control and climate change as Smiley relentlessly attacked the incumbent as a "career politician" while Murray responded with policy achievements from a long career in office.
Don’t overlook undocumented students this election cycle

A recent campaign ad shows North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd walking along the border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico with a handgun jutting from his waistband. The narrator growls, “Open borders. Crime. Drugs.”. Although topics like abortion and inflation have dominated election discourse, recent threats to immigrant...
