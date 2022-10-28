Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
Supreme Court hears race-based affirmative action in admissions arguments involving UNC
It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court.
Defense & National Security — Barrage of Russian missiles cause havoc
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact” on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West. We’ll share details on the strikes and the U.S. response, plus what Ukrainian officials hope will convice Israel to abandon its position of withholding military assistance to Kyiv.
Chronicle
Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley Meet for Second Debate as Campaign Enters Homestretch
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley met for the second, and final, time on the debate stage Sunday night, clashing over the economy, health care, gun control and climate change as Smiley relentlessly attacked the incumbent as a "career politician" while Murray responded with policy achievements from a long career in office.
Chronicle
Don’t overlook undocumented students this election cycle
A recent campaign ad shows North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd walking along the border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico with a handgun jutting from his waistband. The narrator growls, “Open borders. Crime. Drugs.”. Although topics like abortion and inflation have dominated election discourse, recent threats to immigrant...
Comments / 0