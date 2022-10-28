Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Danville is largest city in Virginia without a woman on council. Two candidates aim to change that.
If either Maureen Belko or Petrina Carter is elected in November, she will be the first woman on Danville’s City Council since 2010. Covington is the only other city in Virginia with an all-male city council. The other 36 independent cities in the state have at least one councilwoman.
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL
Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
WDBJ7.com
Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday. The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils. The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early. “Show up....
SCOTT DREYER: Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Comes To Town Spearheading “Rescue Roanoke”
Virginia’s fiery Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), who immigrated to the US from Jamaica with her family as a child, is coming to Roanoke on Saturday, October 29. Sears, the first black woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Virginia, is billing her visit as “Rescue Roanoke” and part of the enthusiastic push before the […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats at two Roanoke schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
thecarrollnews.com
Williams wants to bring back conservative values
Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Ridge Commons development project in Roanoke Co. has been awarded $15 million in 2022 Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to allow for affordability and efficiency in the process to result in more cost-conscience residential opportunities for Virginians. The Governor’s Office announced a total...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
NRVNews
Pack, Wilma Bailey
Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
Virginia Business
White Mill project closer to getting off the ground
Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
