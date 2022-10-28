ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
bengalspurr.com

New LHS building lacks sense of history, pride

Since the new LHS campus opened in August 2020, most agree that its buildings surpass the previous campus in almost every way. However, the current million-dollar school, with state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technology, somehow still lacks the history, comfort and pride of the other building. Without these elements, that homey...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lhsbudget.com

LHS students hit hard by parking tickets

As LHS returns to a sense of normalcy after years of construction and pandemic, the parking policy has become a source of confusion and frustration for many. Since the beginning of the school year, nearly 40 tickets have been handed out to students. One of these students, junior Andrew Goates,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
inregister.com

Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend

It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

