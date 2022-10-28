Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
bengalspurr.com
New LHS building lacks sense of history, pride
Since the new LHS campus opened in August 2020, most agree that its buildings surpass the previous campus in almost every way. However, the current million-dollar school, with state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technology, somehow still lacks the history, comfort and pride of the other building. Without these elements, that homey...
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
lhsbudget.com
LHS students hit hard by parking tickets
As LHS returns to a sense of normalcy after years of construction and pandemic, the parking policy has become a source of confusion and frustration for many. Since the beginning of the school year, nearly 40 tickets have been handed out to students. One of these students, junior Andrew Goates,...
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
inregister.com
Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend
It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
Vehicle Crashes Through Youngsville Sports Complex Sign—Here’s What We Know
A vehicle crashed through the Youngsville Complex Sign early Sunday morning (Oct. 30). Police got a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after an SUV crashed through the structure located at the center of the Detente & Chemin Metairie roundabout in Youngsville. The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville...
Heymann Performing Arts Center may have a new location
Members of Lafayette's Consolidated Government are working with city officials to find a new location for the Heymann.
theadvocate.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
Fire Reported at Lafayette Apartment Complex, Fire Department on the Scene
The Lafayette Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Maple Leaf apartment complex off of Eraste Landry Road.
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
theadvocate.com
A prominent civil rights lawyer told a defendant he'd get probation. Instead, he got 10 years.
An alleged drug dealer represented by a prominent civil rights attorney wants his guilty plea overturned, claiming the lawyer, Ron Haley Jr., pledged to leverage a purported relationship between a private investigator and a Baton Rouge judge to get the man probation under a deal with prosecutors. Instead, he got...
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Comments / 0