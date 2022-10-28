Read full article on original website
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
VGK Loan Brossoit To Henderson For LTIR Conditioning Loan
VEGAS (October 31, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 31, that the team has loaned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan. Brossoit, 29, has appeared in 106 NHL games over...
Lots to digest: Many moving parts affecting Stars lineup
With Wyatt Johnston staying with the team and Jake Oettinger out due to injury, the Stars are having to make changes that affect the team in both the short and long term. It was a newsy day for the Stars on Monday- one that could affect the team in the short term and the long term.
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins
Thursday was a special night in Smashville. The Nashville Predators welcomed the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues looking to snap a five-game skid and did just that, thanks in part to Captain Roman Josi's first goal of the season, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg's three assists apiece and a highlight-reel game-winner from former Blue, Zach Sanford.
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
Marc-André Fleury Notches Most Career Shootout Wins Over Hawks
Fleury notches most shootout wins over Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury got a shootout win over his former team on Sunday. With that, he set the NHL record for the most career shootout wins as a goalie. He surpassed legendary goalie Henrik...
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
CH Weekly: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens own a 5-4-0 record after nine games. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs close out their four-game road trip with matchups against the Wild (Tuesday, November 1) and the Jets (Thursday, November 3), before finally returning to the friendly confines of the Bell Centre for a tilt against the Golden Knights (Saturday, November 5).
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to one-year contract following Jake Oettinger injury
Yes, there are now two of them. The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract, helping to fill the gap after Jake Oettinger went down with an injury this past weekend. Murray, 24, has a 7-3-0 record in 11 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars,...
Penguins Have a Productive Practice After Arriving Home
Here are the updates from their Monday session following a five-game road trip where the Penguins went 1-4 After traveling home from their five-game road trip on Sunday, the Penguins skated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the updates. LINEUP UPDATES. Kris Letang stayed home because he...
Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23
By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 31, 2022
Matt Maggio has five-point week, Jake Pivonka and Cameron Berg take on LIU. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. MAGGIO'S FIVE...
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a...
Penguins Recall Forward Drew O'Connor from the WBS Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drake Caggiula has been re-assigned to the WBS Penguins. O'Connor, 24, attended Pittsburgh's training camp and played in three preseason games. With WBS,...
