Fairmont, WV

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
WESTERNPORT, MD
Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Alma Mae Leavitt

WESTON- Alma Mae Leavitt, 85, affectionately known as “Bye Bye” of Weston went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Vindex, MD on August 3 rd , 1937: daughter of the late Alvin M. Hanlin, Sr. and Mildred (Shugars) Hanlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Glenna Miller and Nelda Hanlin and three brothers: Alvin Hanlin, Jr., Billy Hanlin and Glenn “Mikey” Hanlin.
WESTON, WV
Washington Irving wins middle school football title

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome

Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win – even against the No. 7 team in the country – isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU – a contest that was even closer than the final score.
MORGANTOWN, WV

