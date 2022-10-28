Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Nearly 1,800 have voted early in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents have voted early, while over 600 have made absentee ballot requests, according to the County Clerk's Offie. Early voting continues through Saturday.
WVNews
Christopher Todd Timmins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with cri…
WVNews
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
WVNews
Police investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting t…
WVNews
Tailgating, historic tours and talent highlight November edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It's Tailgate Time for November's edition of Clarksburg's First Friday. This month's community celebration will include opportunities to replicate tailgating at a fire pit and a Biergarten, or beer garden.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
WVNews
Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
WVNews
Alma Mae Leavitt
WESTON- Alma Mae Leavitt, 85, affectionately known as “Bye Bye” of Weston went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Vindex, MD on August 3 rd , 1937: daughter of the late Alvin M. Hanlin, Sr. and Mildred (Shugars) Hanlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Glenna Miller and Nelda Hanlin and three brothers: Alvin Hanlin, Jr., Billy Hanlin and Glenn “Mikey” Hanlin.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
WVNews
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVNews
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
WVNews
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
WVNews
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in …
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
WVNews
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVNews
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome
Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win – even against the No. 7 team in the country – isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU – a contest that was even closer than the final score.
Comments / 0