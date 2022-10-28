ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Washington Irving wins middle school football title

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Vehicle pursuit leads to helicopter rescue from cliff

MATHIAS, W.Va. (WV News) – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County, West Virginia, with the rescue of an injured driver after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Howards Lick Road Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Hardy County Sheriff’s...
MATHIAS, WV
WVNews

Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
WESTERNPORT, MD
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy