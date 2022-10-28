Read full article on original website
Washington Irving wins middle school football title
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
Taylor County, West Virginia's Buck Run Road to temporarily close
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buck Run Road, Taylor 34, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the same hours next Monday through Nov. 10, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The closure is for piling wall installation and culvert replacement at...
Vehicle pursuit leads to helicopter rescue from cliff
MATHIAS, W.Va. (WV News) – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County, West Virginia, with the rescue of an injured driver after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Howards Lick Road Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Hardy County Sheriff’s...
One transported for minor injuries after single vehicle accident in Lumberport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported for minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Jones Run Road in Lumberport Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a roadside ditch.
Tailgating, historic tours and talent highlight November edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It's Tailgate Time for November's edition of Clarksburg's First Friday. This month's community celebration will include opportunities to replicate tailgating at a fire pit and a Biergarten, or beer garden.
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
Nearly 1,800 have voted early in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents have voted early, while over 600 have made absentee ballot requests, according to the County Clerk's Offie. Early voting continues through Saturday.
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner
WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
Christopher Todd Timmins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with cri…
Police investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting t…
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As they continue to strive to get owners to clean up their unkempt…
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in …
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
