ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Announces November Stops Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy