Co-Owner of Harrison County Store for 40-Plus Years, Catherine M. Beto Frederick, Passes Away at 101
Catherine M. Beto Frederick, 101, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on October 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Tony and Mary Aiello Beto. Surviving are one son, Joseph A. Frederick and his wife Karen of Bridgeport; three grandchildren: Joella Kight...
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Announces November Stops Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Bridgeport Rotary Adds Another Title to City Collection as it Captures 2022 Putt Putt for Polio Championship
Bridgeport Rotary Won the 2022 Putt Putt for Polio at the VA miniature golf course in Clarksburg recently by four shots over second place. Clarksburg Rotary and are now the proud owner again of the traveling trophy named Herman the Hacker. Four rotary clubs competed in the event and those...
Bridgeport, Several Other Communities throughout Harrison County Scheduled Trick or Treat Times Listed
Trick or Treat will be in full swing in Bridgeport and other communities in Harrison County. Here are the handful of communities with public information provided for their times for youngsters to gather candy. Bridgeport will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Clarksburg will be tonight from 6...
DHHR Reports 738 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 38; State Deaths at 7,522
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Monday, Oct. 231) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 608,104 with an increase of 738 new cases since the last update. Monday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Bridgeport Fire Assists on Harrison County Rescue of Man Trapped for Hours at Top of 140-Foot Boom Lift
According to a report from WDTV, a man was trapped and then later rescued from atop of a 140-foot boom lift on Radio Park Drive in Harrison County on Friday. He was rescued after four hours. The Bridgeport Fire Department, according to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page,...
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
WVU Extension Service 2023 Garden Calendar Highlights 'Colors of the Garden’
Fruits and vegetables come in all shapes, sizes and tastes. The 2023 West Virginia University Extension offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. The calendar, themed “Colors of the Garden,” features information on leafy greens, purple carrots and asparagus, diverse melons,...
Travelers in Area, State to be Minus Heavily Utilized Convenience Store, Gas Station off Main Roadway
According to WDTV, the Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The remodel...
Reminder: Early Voting for Upcoming Nov. 8 Election to Continue at Several County Sites through Saturday
The Harrison County Clerk’s Office would like to remind registered voters that Early Voting continues through this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at all 3 locations; so if you find yourself unable to make it to the polls on November 8, vote early. Nearly 1800 Early Voters and over 600...
