South Alabama linebacker Quentin Wilfawn out for season, could return in 2023
South Alabama linebacker Quentin Wilfawn is out for the season with a neck injury, coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Wilfawn, a senior from Oxford, Miss., was injured during the Jaguars’ 32-31 loss at UCLA on Sept. 17 and has played in just one game since. Since he has played in only four games this season, he could redshirt and return next year, Wommack said.
South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb honored by Sun Belt Conference
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb was named Monday as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Webb, a junior from Opelika, rushed for a career-best 163 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 31-3 victory at Arkansas State on Saturday. He 69 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and also carried the ball 11 straight times for 52 yards on the Jaguars’ final drive of the game.
Theodore caps 10-0 regular season by beating St. Paul’s
Theodore showed why the Bobcats are now the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A. Coming off an emotional victory over Saraland to capture the Region 1 title, the Bobcats turned to a dominating defense – including two defensive scores – and a rugged running game to earn a 16-3 home victory over St. Paul’s on Friday night at C.A. Douglas Field.
Friday Night Roundup: Santae McWilliams runs Saraland to win, Homewood rolls
Santae McWilliams ran 24 times for 262 yards and a pair of second-half touchdown as No. 4-ranked Saraland posted a 48-31 senior night victory over visiting McGill-Toolen in a 6A Region 1 contest at Spartan Stadium on Friday night. “We just had to keep playing,” Saraland coach Jeff Kelly said....
pointskyhawks.com
Men’s Basketball falls short in matchup against Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (Oct. 29, 2022) - The Point University men's basketball team returned to the court for a non-conference game against the University of Mobile on the road on Saturday evening and fell 72-62. Mobile jumped in ahead early in the game with a 20-8 lead. The first half was a slow start for the Skyhawks as the Rams were fast-paced and controlled the boards to hold the lead for most of the first half. The Skyhawks started to find some of their rhythm as Theron Montgomery and Ben Ross notched a few layups to now have Point trailing by 13 going into the half.
Mobile Christian, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monroe Academy football team will have a game with Mobile Christian School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin hospitalized after practice injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains hospitalized in Mobile after suffering a serious neck injury in practice earlier this week. Martin, a sophomore safety who joined the Jaguars’ program in January as a transfer from Kansas State, was injured when he collided with a teammate during Tuesday’s practice at the Jaguar Training Center. He was taken from the field via stretcher and transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Saraland Board of Education sues Baldwin County man over allegations of player ineligibility
Saraland City Schools has filed a lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeking an injunction against a Baldwin County man and his private investigator. The lawsuit states that John Quinnelly Sr., has been “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information that is damaging to the Board, its employees, (Saraland superintendent) Aaron Milner and the school district at-large despite clear and direct warnings and instructions from the Board’s counsel to cease and desist these malicious activities.”
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
Powerful storms rip through coastal Alabama; 4,000 without power
Approximately 4,000 customers of Baldwin EMC and Alabama Power in Mobile and Baldwin counties are without power after several powerful thunderstorms producing multiple tornado warnings ripped through the coastal area Saturday. The severe weather is expected to last overnight. Morgan Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile,...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
alabamawx.com
Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County
It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
AL.com
