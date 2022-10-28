That line from Remember the Titans is a proper narrative for the behavior exhibited by several members of Michigan State's football program after falling to Michigan, 29-7 Saturday. Four Spartan players have been suspended for their participation in the tunnel assault on Michigan defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, and more punishments will likely follow additional film review. There could also be legal repercussions for the most egregious actors, but neither accountability measure should deflect scrutiny of a culture that seems to have been an incubator for petulance instead of perspective.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO