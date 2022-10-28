Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan State's Mel Tucker apologizes for post-game incidents in Michigan Stadium tunnel
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker hadn’t seen a single frame of game tape on the Spartans’ upcoming opponent, Illinois. Obviously, a considerable amount of Tucker’s time since the final whistle blew on Saturday’s 29-7 loss at Michigan has been devoted to handling the post-game altercations that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.
Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers coach Greg Schiano previews Michigan game
The Rutgers football team will be heavy underdogs Saturday night when they welcome No. 4 Michigan for a night game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano knows they’ll be challenged by the Wolverines’ offense, which he called “one of the better outfits in America” during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Jim Harbaugh still not buying Michigan's tunnel as a problem: '(It's) been in existence for nearly 100 years'
Saturday night, following the Michigan football team's 29-7 win over Michigan State, several Spartan players were caught on video attacking Wolverine defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. The incident became national news in the sports world, and four Michigan State players have been suspended so far, with additional punishment on the table following Big Ten and police investigations.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another win for Illinois. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West after Saturday's 26-9 win at Nebraska. The Illini had 367 yards of total offense against the Cornhuskers with 188 of those coming on the ground, largely behind Heisman candidate Chase Brown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns, was sacked just once and rushed for 37 yards. He continues to be a major component of a much-improved Illini offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Inside Michigan Football: What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joined the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show on Monday evening to recap the Michigan State game. On the health of Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows. As good as can be expected. They have some injuries. It’s traumatic —...
Webblog: Michigan outclassed MSU (in more ways than one), but still has room to grow
That line from Remember the Titans is a proper narrative for the behavior exhibited by several members of Michigan State's football program after falling to Michigan, 29-7 Saturday. Four Spartan players have been suspended for their participation in the tunnel assault on Michigan defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, and more punishments will likely follow additional film review. There could also be legal repercussions for the most egregious actors, but neither accountability measure should deflect scrutiny of a culture that seems to have been an incubator for petulance instead of perspective.
Notable quotes: Michigan players talk Michigan State attacks, fallout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins and Rod Moore met with the media on Monday afternoon and discussed the Michigan State game, the postgame attacks and the road ahead. Below are notable quotes from their press conferences:. Rod Moore on how he found out about the attacks:
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
