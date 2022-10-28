Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: North Fremont rolls over Soda Springs
POCATELLO — North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs. The 60 points ties for the team’s top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.
Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
Republican incumbent Hough challenged by familiar Democrat for Bannock Commission
POCATELLO — Two years ago, Republican Jeff Hough beat Democrat challenger Lisa Alexander to retain the Bannock County Commission’s 2nd District seat. The two will square off again in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. EastIdahoNews.com sent both candidates the same eight questions. Candidates were required to...
Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon
Women’s clothing store ROOLEE will be opening a location in Ammon. The post Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon appeared first on Local News 8.
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead
UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday
IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme. Hundreds of kids descended on...
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Ballot security measures in place at new Bonneville County election office
IDAHO FALLS – With an upcoming election in November, Bonneville County is officially unveiling its new election office at 497 North Capital in Idaho Falls. The two-story building, which was previously office space for a construction and accounting firm, was recently renovated to better accommodate equipment and the needs of poll workers amid the frenzy of election night. It also includes enhanced security measures to help prevent election fraud.
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Reed’s Dairy to hold Halloween event including brain freeze ice cream eating contest
IDAHO FALLS — Reed’s Dairy is hosting its annual “Halloween at the Dairy” on Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. at their Idaho Falls Headquarters on Broadway Street. This year’s event boasts horse-drawn wagon rides, a donut eating contest, the famous “Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest,” cornhole and more.
Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood
POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
Police: East Idaho man arrested after inflicting 'brain bleed' on victim
An Ammon man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shoved a man to the ground outside a bar in August, leading to his hospitalization. Micah Danner, 31, reportedly admitted to shoving the victim in a Facebook message to the victim's wife. "Micah stated he had been the person who pushed (the victim), but never meant to harm him," an Idaho Falls Police officer wrote in the probable...
P&Z gives Honeybrook ‘do not approve’ recomendation
After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the...
Firefighters respond to massive haystack fire near McCammon
MCCAMMON — A massive haystack fire is burning near this Bannock County town. The fire at the large haystack along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. As of 10:30 a.m. the blaze was still burning and smoke from the flames could be seen from several miles away. No...
