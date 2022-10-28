SAWDUST STORIES: If the suit fits, wear it

“Can somebody help me tighten my chinstrap?” I call.

I’m in a storage room in the library basement alongside a few librarians, two of whom are suiting up into an elephant and pig costume, respectively. As for me, I’m neck-deep in the latest in feline costume apparel. My black fur suit hangs loosely around my shoulders, though my tail holds everything in place.

It’s my first undercover assignment, so of course, I’m dressed like a kitty. Not just any kitty, but the main character of a popular series of children’s books, which all but ensures my successful infiltration of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Family Dance Party.

The dance party is but one of the many grand re-opening events to celebrate our newly remodeled library. And by my calculation, it’s a good chance at getting the scoop on how the “new” library measures up for some of its most important clientele — children.

My entourage of librarian handlers fiddle with the chinstrap until my giant, whiskered kitty head is securely in place.

“Doing okay in there?” a librarian asks.

“Okay” is precisely how I am doing. From the neck down, I’m swimming in sweat, but thanks to a tiny fan affixed inside the kitty’s head, the rest of me enjoys a cool breeze.

This “fan-in-the-head” technology wasn’t around the last time I suited up in a character costume. From 2001-2003, I worked at a local bookstore, earning a reputation for my “character” work. During the week, I was an average high schooler, but come Saturday morning story hour, I was Clifford the Big Red Dog, Angelina the Ballerina, or a host of other characters sprung from the pages of books.

I’d like to say I was coerced back into costume, but in truth, I begged for the chance to suit up one last time. My “going undercover” was merely the pretext; after two decades of being me, I was glad to try someone else on for size.

The pig, the elephant and I entered the elevator and then rode to the third-floor dance party.

“You ready?” one of my handlers asked.

Since there’s no talking while in costume, I gave her my heartiest cat-pawed thumbs up.

The elevator doors opened to reveal a music-thumping, disco-ball spinning dancefloor.

“It looks like a few very special guests have just joined the party!” the DJ boomed over the microphone.

Shrieks filled the room as the children laid eyes upon those characters whom they’d come to know as friends.

For one shining moment, we were bigger than The Beatles.

“Let’s see if our guests can join us in the Cha Cha Slide!” the DJ said.

It was a great question; one we’d have to figure out together.

I managed each dance move just as the song instructed — clapping my hands, stomping my feet, and hopping on cue.

Since the size of the costume’s eyeholes limited my vision, I took pains to keep the children at a safe distance. The best strategy, I learned, was to use my four-foot tail as a spacer — spinning round like a whirligig so the kids stayed out of its path. This, of course, led to dizziness, which, when coupled with the high temperatures within the suit, added entirely new complications. Suddenly nailing the dance moves was the least of my concerns; I was just trying to keep all those kitty’s lives intact.

I persevered — for the children, of course — and lost myself once more in the music.

As the Village People and I entertained the children with a rousing version of “YMCA,” it occurred to me that under no other circumstances would I ever be so bold, or public, with my dance moves. I’ve long fancied myself more of a wallflower, though the costume gave me newfound confidence. As the children cheered, I showcased dance moves well beyond my skill level. If you’ve never seen a kitty break dance, I recommend it.

Watching the video footage later, I observed a version of myself I liked. A guy who appeared momentarily liberated from the perils of 21st-century living. For the first time in a long time, I wasn’t worried about my reputation. You won’t see too many professor types boot-scoot and boogying inside a kitty costume, though for 16 stifling minutes, that was my only objective. I fulfilled my charge as if my life depended on it. And maybe it did.

Okay, it probably didn’t.

Nonetheless, it was refreshing to rediscover a part of myself that no one in Eau Claire has ever known. The younger version of me, who was happy to do anything — and wear any costume — to bring me closer to the literary life. Twenty years later, I’m still clawing my way toward that life, though I now know that all those costumes played a role in helping me find my way. Indeed, those costumes’ eyeholes limited my view, but the joy on those children’s faces was always unmistakable.

As the dance wound down, the elephant, the pig and I waved goodbye to our admirers before returning to the library basement. I loosened the chinstrap, removed my head, then pulled off my paws.

Drenched in sweat, I casually returned to the dance party a few minutes later, at which point my children and their pals ran over to greet me.

“Where did you go?” my 8-year-old daughter asked.

“Oh, just checking out books,” I shrugged, doing my best Clark Kent impression.

“But why you so wet?” asked the 2-year-old.

“Ummm ...” I stalled, “sometimes I sweat when I read.”

“Well, you just missed the kitty!” one of their friends informed me. “The pig and the elephant were here, too!”

“Oh yeah?” I asked, feigning aloofness. “Was the kitty a pretty good dancer?”

“Eh ... she was okay,” the friend shrugged.

“Just okay?” I asked.

Moments later, the children formed a conga line on the dance floor while I returned to my wallflower status alongside the cookies and punch.

Staring out at the robust scene before me, I realized that this was exactly what a library should be. A place where laughter and literature need not be mutually exclusive. And a place where people can be who they are — with or without a costume.

“Last song of the night!” the DJ called.

I pushed myself from the wall, moved toward the music, and began to boogie.