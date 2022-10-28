Read full article on original website
Ray Vaughn Drops The ‘Tradeline’ Video
Top Dawg Entertainment is back! Just last week, Ab-Soul returned with a new single and video. This week, SZA ended a two-year hiatus with a new single and visual starring Lakeith Stanfield. Shortly thereafter, Ray Vaughn stepped up to the plate and dropped the “Tradeline” video. Directed by...
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
Bryson Tiller Teams Up With The Ying Yang Twins For The ‘Outside’ Video
The summer may be coming to a close, but Bryson Tiller and the Ying Yang Twins are still outside. Months after delivering his latest solo single, the Louisville native has teamed up with the Ying Yang Twins to deliver the “Outside” video. The three-minute visual is shot within a dark landscape that is offset by a plethora of Black dancers in white ensembles. Paying homage to the memorable “Whisper” video of the 2000s, the visual spotlights Bryson Tiller as he whispers in a woman’s ear and brings in the duo for a cameo.
Chlöe Is Ready To Go Public With Druski In The ‘For The Night’ Teaser
Chlöe is ready to follow up her performance at ONE Musicfest with the release of her “For The Night” video. Starring Druski and Chlöe, the video takes fans on a ride as the chart-topping musician is ready to take her relationship to the next level while the comedian wants to keep things private. As for the track, the award-winning vocalist recently revealed that the track was inspired by her personal relationship with Gunna.
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood For Protecting Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller is one of the most talked about figures in Hollywood. However, the conversations about Miller are rarely positive. In April 2020, a video appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. Nearly two years later, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and cited for obstructing a highway in Hawaii. Months later, Miller was charged with felony burglary after taking “several bottles of alcohol” from an unoccupied residence in Vermont and face up to 26 years in prison. Not to mention, the entertainer has been accused of harassing a woman in Germany, grooming minors and leading a cult. Despite all of the allegations levied against Miller within the last few years, Warner Bros. reportedly hopes to move forward with its film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.
Drake Surprises Students At 21 Savage Concert During Spelman-Morehouse Homecoming
Drake? Yes, the Toronto native made a surprise appearance at 21 Savage’s concert during Morehouse College and Spelman College’s homecoming this week. Together, the Atlanta native and Toronto star performed “Jimmy Cooks” from Honestly, Nevermind and “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy. Drake also delivered a performance of “Nonstop” from 2018’s Scorpion.
Adonis Creed Must Address His Past In The ‘Creed III’ Trailer
Ding, ding! It’s time for the first look at the highly-anticipated film, Creed III. After weeks of questions and rumors, fans finally get a look at Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In under three minutes, Jordan lays out the world in which Adonis Creed now lives. Without directly mentioning it, it appears that Jordan’s mother, played by Phylicia Rashad, and Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone are in the picture. However, it does appear that a few old faces have returned. On the peripheral, Tony Bellew has made his return as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, but Anderson Dame, played by Jonathan Majors, takes center stage.
