Ezra Miller is one of the most talked about figures in Hollywood. However, the conversations about Miller are rarely positive. In April 2020, a video appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. Nearly two years later, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and cited for obstructing a highway in Hawaii. Months later, Miller was charged with felony burglary after taking “several bottles of alcohol” from an unoccupied residence in Vermont and face up to 26 years in prison. Not to mention, the entertainer has been accused of harassing a woman in Germany, grooming minors and leading a cult. Despite all of the allegations levied against Miller within the last few years, Warner Bros. reportedly hopes to move forward with its film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO