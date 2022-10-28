Read full article on original website
How to watch tonight's episodes of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Good Doctor'
Due to News 5’s coverage of the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Browns, “Bachelor and Paradise” and “The Good Doctor” will not be shown at their regular times.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Evan Peters Stayed In Character As Jeffrey Dahmer For "Months" To Prepare For The Role
Niecy Nash said, "People often ask me, 'What is Evan Peters like?' 'What is it like getting to work with him?' And I told Evan backstage, I said, 'My answer is: I don't really know Evan. I didn't get to know Evan. Because Evan stayed in his process.'"
