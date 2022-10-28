Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: October 28th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple local teams began their chases for a state championship on the gridiron Friday night!. Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night to catch up on all the action!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Flowers accounts for six TDs in win over Owyhee
RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense. After...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
eastidahonews.com
Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote
SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well. Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.
eastidahonews.com
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent Hough challenged by familiar Democrat for Bannock Commission
POCATELLO — Two years ago, Republican Jeff Hough beat Democrat challenger Lisa Alexander to retain the Bannock County Commission’s 2nd District seat. The two will square off again in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. EastIdahoNews.com sent both candidates the same eight questions. Candidates were required to...
eastidahonews.com
Ballot security measures in place at new Bonneville County election office
IDAHO FALLS – With an upcoming election in November, Bonneville County is officially unveiling its new election office at 497 North Capital in Idaho Falls. The two-story building, which was previously office space for a construction and accounting firm, was recently renovated to better accommodate equipment and the needs of poll workers amid the frenzy of election night. It also includes enhanced security measures to help prevent election fraud.
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead
UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case
A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one...
eastidahonews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
Post Register
P&Z gives Honeybrook ‘do not approve’ recomendation
After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the...
