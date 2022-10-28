HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO