Honolulu County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Priceless family memories as gifts for the holidays

Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night. Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues. Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they'd need to pay a fine using gift cards.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. "It's...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It's the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. "This is where everyone's...
HONOLULU, HI

