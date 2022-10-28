Read full article on original website
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
What the Tech: Priceless family memories as gifts for the holidays
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament. It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield. The ornament...
HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night. Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues. Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several...
HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Pilot describes Hawaii helicopter crash
During the third tour, the helicopter crashed after its tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.
High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in the palm of your hand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s first responders are now using a high-tech tool to protect themselves from fentanyl exposure on the job. It’s a mobile laboratory that can identify a variety of different drugs ― and results are available in seconds. It’s called a TruNarc portable...
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
Heavy traffic in Nanakuli after critical accident
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
Report: Legalizing cannabis would generate an additional $50M in state tax revenues
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
