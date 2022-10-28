Read full article on original website
Biden slams oil company profits, threatens windfall taxes as penalty
President Joe Biden criticized the recent earnings of major oil companies, urging them to invest profits in increasing production or face possible penalties.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
Obamacare call center workers plan strike for first day of open enrollment
Hundreds of call center workers who field questions on Affordable Care Act coverage plan to walk off the job Nov. 1, the first day of open enrollment.
Economy, inflation remain top voter concerns ahead of midterm elections
American voters are extremely focused on the inflation and the economy in the run-up to the midterm elections, a potential boon to Republican candidates.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden has made oil and gas companies into the 'next new villain'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow ripped President Biden for his war on fossil fuels and the rise in costs of everyday items for Americans on 'Kudlow.'
Fuel company issues diesel shortage warning, says conditions 'rapidly devolving'
Energy consulting company Mansfield is sounding the alarm on what it claims is a developing diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern region of the United States.
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
Stuart Varney: Biden's energy policy has been 'dead wrong' from day one
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact of President Biden's energy policies on Democrats and voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Twitter fact-checks Biden claim on corporations making billions
Twitter fact-checked President Biden for claiming on Friday that 55 corporations making $40 billion in 2020 ended up paying zero in federal taxes.
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan temporarily blocked by US appeals court
President Biden's student loan forgiveness has been placed on hold temporarily as Republicans argue against the debt cancellation in court.
Passenger crawls off plane after allegedly being asked to pay for wheelchair service
A Jetstar passenger with a disability crawled off the plane after allegedly being asked to pay for a wheelchair service that she says is normally free.
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Biden, Democrats ‘in a much worse position’ in midterms with tax and spend agenda: Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist argues a Republican majority in Congress after the midterms could "absolutely" stop Democrats' "massive" spending agenda.
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
Social Security benefits to rise by record amount in 2023: Check how much money you could receive
The Social Security Administration announced earlier this month that benefits are set to increase by 8.7%, the highest in 40 years as retirees face high inflation.
Student loan handouts get easier to obtain under Biden admin rule
The Biden administration released a final rule that streamlines ways for borrowers to win full relief from their student loan obligations, and helps them reduce higher balances.
Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’
Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of. Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.
