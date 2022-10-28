Buccaneers Reportedly 'Fear' Shaq Barrett Suffered Serious Injury Thursday Night

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the 2022 season with a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night.

To make matters worse, the NFC South franchise may have just lost one of its defensive stars to a serious injury,

Todd Bowles and the Bucs reportedly "fear" premier edge-rusher Shaquill Barrett suffered a season-ending injury on Thursday night.

Barrett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles. He will undergo further testing tomorrow.

" #Bucs star pass-rusher Shaq Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on the initial exam, source said. Coach Todd Bowles said it doesn’t look good and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow," said Ian Rapoport.

This season just keeps going from bad to worse for the Bucs. Tom Brady can't catch a break.

Tampa Bay's injuries began in training camp when center Ryan Jensen went down with an injury. That seemed to be a domino effect that's now trickled into the mid-way point of the season.

It sounds like Barrett's season is in the books. He will undergo further testing tomorrow to determine the severity of his injury.