ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Reportedly 'Fear' Shaq Barrett Suffered Serious Injury Thursday Night

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcBOW_0ipbrXlR00

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the 2022 season with a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night.

To make matters worse, the NFC South franchise may have just lost one of its defensive stars to a serious injury,

Todd Bowles and the Bucs reportedly "fear" premier edge-rusher Shaquill Barrett suffered a season-ending injury on Thursday night.

Barrett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles. He will undergo further testing tomorrow.

" #Bucs star pass-rusher Shaq Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on the initial exam, source said. Coach Todd Bowles said it doesn’t look good and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow," said Ian Rapoport.

This season just keeps going from bad to worse for the Bucs. Tom Brady can't catch a break.

Tampa Bay's injuries began in training camp when center Ryan Jensen went down with an injury. That seemed to be a domino effect that's now trickled into the mid-way point of the season.

It sounds like Barrett's season is in the books. He will undergo further testing tomorrow to determine the severity of his injury.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Current Buccaneers draft position a major slap in the face

The Buccaneers, a team that has been going all in for years and has Tom Brady at quarterback, is set to have one of the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is absolutely time to start worrying about the Buccaneers. If you haven’t started yet, we wonder which team you have been watching in pewter and red for the past few weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Ravens Get Concerning Injury News On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens added a major piece to their defense on Monday, trading for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. But they also got unfortunate news about one of their top offensive weapons. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss "a few ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
The Associated Press

Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence. Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy