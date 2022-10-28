Read full article on original website
Related
sanatogapost.com
Diabetes Prevention Sessions Open Tuesdays to Public
POTTSTOWN PA – Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties’ residents who may be at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (the most common form) still have time to take advantage of a virtual program aimed at diabetes prevention. It’s being offered by Pottstown Medical Specialists Inc., which operates family physicians’ offices in Lower Pottsgrove, Stowe, Royersford, Collegeville, and Boyertown.
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
sanatogapost.com
Spring-Ford Plans ALICE Program Presentation
ROYERSFORD PA – An upcoming evening discussion geared toward parents only in the Spring-Ford Area School District is intended to explain, and answer questions about, the district’s ALICE program to deal with potential school threats. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. Parents will...
sanatogapost.com
Phoenix Physical Therapy Opens New Location
POTTSTOWN PA – An Oct. 19 (2022; Wednesday) ribbon-cutting that included representatives of the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, staff, and friends launched the grand opening (at top) of Phoenix Physical Therapy at its newest location, 1277 N. Charlotte St. The company, which employs nearly 1,000 team members across...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
sanatogapost.com
Local Police Working to Stop Aggressive Drivers
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Ten police departments covering western Montgomery and northern Chester counties have joined more than 40 others across southeast Pennsylvania in a coordinated effort to halt aggressive driving and reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways. Pledging their involvement in Montgomery...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
6 shot, including 1 critically wounded, outside of Northern Liberties nightclub
Six people were shot outside of Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties early Sunday morning. Among the victims is a 26-year-old woman in critical condition.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
Mandatory minimums for felons with guns
Rep. Frank Farry joined the state House Majority Policy Committee in a hearing to outline the crime crisis in Bucks County, find solutions to improve public safety, and urge passage of his legislation to require mandatory minimum sentences for felons who illegally possess guns. “Crime has risen at an alarming...
Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
Residents displaced by partial apartment collapse abruptly told to vacate temporary housing, city says
Residents of Lindley Towers in Logan were displaced last month after a partial collapse and have been temporarily living in hotels, but now there’s another obstacle in their way.
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 1