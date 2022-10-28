ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
sanatogapost.com

Diabetes Prevention Sessions Open Tuesdays to Public

POTTSTOWN PA – Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties’ residents who may be at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (the most common form) still have time to take advantage of a virtual program aimed at diabetes prevention. It’s being offered by Pottstown Medical Specialists Inc., which operates family physicians’ offices in Lower Pottsgrove, Stowe, Royersford, Collegeville, and Boyertown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Spring-Ford Plans ALICE Program Presentation

ROYERSFORD PA – An upcoming evening discussion geared toward parents only in the Spring-Ford Area School District is intended to explain, and answer questions about, the district’s ALICE program to deal with potential school threats. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. Parents will...
ROYERSFORD, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenix Physical Therapy Opens New Location

POTTSTOWN PA – An Oct. 19 (2022; Wednesday) ribbon-cutting that included representatives of the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, staff, and friends launched the grand opening (at top) of Phoenix Physical Therapy at its newest location, 1277 N. Charlotte St. The company, which employs nearly 1,000 team members across...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Police Working to Stop Aggressive Drivers

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Ten police departments covering western Montgomery and northern Chester counties have joined more than 40 others across southeast Pennsylvania in a coordinated effort to halt aggressive driving and reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways. Pledging their involvement in Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Mandatory minimums for felons with guns

Rep. Frank Farry joined the state House Majority Policy Committee in a hearing to outline the crime crisis in Bucks County, find solutions to improve public safety, and urge passage of his legislation to require mandatory minimum sentences for felons who illegally possess guns. “Crime has risen at an alarming...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy